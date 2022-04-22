“If a guy is b*nging you.. If you can feel their body”: Charles Barkley leaves Shaq and Kenny in splits trying to explain his theory for Nikola Jokic and Co with not so decent choice of words

Charles Barkley tried advising Nikola Jokic and Co at half-time but ended up saying far too graphic lines in a single sentence.

Inside the NBA is never short on fun. Be it an exciting Playoffs series like the Grizzlies-Timberwolves or a dead one like the Warriors-Nuggets, they always find ways to keep themselves and the viewers entertained, no matter what.

The 3rd game action in the 1st round of the Western Conference Playoffs saw the Grizzlies defeat the Wolves on the road, and so did the Mavericks with the Jazz. The last game of the night saw the Denver Nuggets hosting the Golden State Warriors, trailing the series 2-0.

At multiple points in the game, it looked like it would be the same one-sided contest and the Dubs would explode and put a mountain of lead, and they did. But right before that when they were up 10 at the half-time, Charles Barkley sent fans into a frenzy all over social media.

Charles Barkley leaves Shaquille O’Neal and Kenny Smith in splits may be forgetting that he was talking about Nikola Jokic and basketball

From the sets of NBAonTNT, airing live in front of millions of people, the Chuckster didn’t hesitate to demonstrate how the Nuggets should deal with the Warriors’ defense with some immaculate choice of words. Have a listen to it.

I love this show pic.twitter.com/n0q6mgIhXR — Big Cat (@BarstoolBigCat) April 22, 2022

Ernie Johnson reading the “69-59” scoresheet could have added more content to the ongoing fun, but thankfully nobody seemed to notice as we got to see the next half of the game, which surprisingly turned out to be entertaining.

Nikola Jokic and Co might have understood Chuck’s message somehow as they came back in the game in the 3rd quarter, erased Warrior’s lead, and took a two-point lead themselves. The game went back and forth a bit from there, but Nuggets again got to a 111-109 scoreline with just over 3-minutes to go in the game.

But from there it was all Dubs again, they went on a 9-2 run and took a 3-0 in the series with the game ending at 113-118 in the Warriors’ favor.