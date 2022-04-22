Basketball

“If a guy is b*nging you.. If you can feel their body”: Charles Barkley leaves Shaq and Kenny in splits trying to explain his theory for Nikola Jokic and Co with not so decent choice of words

“If a guy is b*nging you.. If you can feel their body”: Charles Barkley leaves Shaq and Kenny in splits trying to explain his theory for Nikola Jokic and Co with not so decent choice of words
Akash Murty

Previous Article
"Oh my god! I have never seen a place like this in my life"- Daniel Ricciardo explains what makes the city of Austin feel like home
Next Article
Rishabh Pant vs Rajasthan Royals stats and last 5 innings list: Rishabh Pant vs R Ashwin IPL records
NBA Latest Post
“If a guy is b*nging you.. If you can feel their body”: Charles Barkley leaves Shaq and Kenny in splits trying to explain his theory for Nikola Jokic and Co with not so decent choice of words
“If a guy is b*nging you.. If you can feel their body”: Charles Barkley leaves Shaq and Kenny in splits trying to explain his theory for Nikola Jokic and Co with not so decent choice of words

Charles Barkley tried advising Nikola Jokic and Co at half-time but ended up saying far…