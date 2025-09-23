“If I Don’t Start, I’ll Probably Ask for a Trade”: Josh Hart Jokingly Acknowledges Possible Shift in Role

Sep 23, 2025; New York, NY, USA; New York Knicks guard Josh Hart speaks to the media during a media day press conference at the Madison Square Garden training center. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images

The 2025-26 NBA season hasn’t even begun, and the New York Knicks may already have drama brewing within their locker room. Perhaps drama is a bit hyperbolic, considering this involves Josh Hart. Despite plenty of moving pieces, the Knicks’ core remains the same. However, Hart’s mindset regarding his role has seemingly changed from what it was last season.

Jalen Brunson and Karl-Anthony Towns are often considered the focal points on the team, but they certainly aren’t as dependable as Josh Hart. While Brunson does lead the team in scoring on a nightly basis, Hart can do a bit of everything at a rate which puts him above his contemporaries.

Last season was a perfect example, as Hart put forth a career year. The eight-year veteran averaged 13.6 points, 9.6 rebounds, and 5.9 assists while leading the league in 37.6 minutes per game.

Under the previous New York Knicks head coach, Tom Thibodeau, Hart had earned a starting spot. But now that Mike Brown is at the helm, that role may be in question. Hart addressed that possibility during his media availability during the Knicks’ media day.

“If I don’t start, I’ll probably ask for a trade,” Hart said.

At first listen, the hearts of Knicks fans may drop, until Hart confirms that his comments are indeed a joke. He is more than happy with his situation in New York. But his feelings about starting in the NBA are certainly real.

“I had the best year of my career last year, but that’s in the past. I think I’m a starter in the league, I think I deserve to be a starter in the league,” Hart proclaimed.

There’s a high possibility that Hart has another career year under Brown. Thibodeau’s schemes emphasized a heavily isolation-based offense catered to Brunson. Brown thrives in a motion offense, which involves the entire team in his sets. So Hart could certainly witness an increase in his touches on offense.

Nonetheless, Hart isn’t naive. He understands the NBA isn’t as straightforward as being able to receive exactly what he wants. His main priority is doing what he has to, for the sake of winning.

“But at the end of the day, it’s about what’s best for the team,” Hart said. “It would be extremely selfish for me to go out there and demand to start. Whatever Mike [Brown] wants to do, or doesn’t want to do, I’m cool with.”

Hart’s attitude is a direct result to why he has been a great fit on this team and has become a fan favorite. His All-Star teammate, Karl-Anthony Towns, also shares the same sentiment.

“My preference is winning. That’s the only preference I got,” Towns said regarding the starting lineup.

Towns won’t have to worry about his starting spot, but he has trust in Brown and his coaching staff to make the right decisions. All of the Knicks’ fandom shares the same trust. Mike Brown hasn’t spoken on his intentions with the starting lineup yet but it won’t be too long until the final answer reveals itself in the preseason.