“LeBron James Has Wine Older Than Bronny!”: Patrick Beverley Disclosed Lakers Superstar’s ‘Rich Flex’ over Antique Travel Collection

LeBron James is a well-known cheapskate in the NBA, but not when it comes to his wine. The Los Angeles Lakers superstar is a wine connoisseur and likes to keep his receipts on it. In fact, the King has regularly impressed his teammates with his elite collection of wine. On his podcast, “The Pat Bev Podcast with Rone”, Patrick Beverley recently revealed the kind of rich wine collection that LeBron flaunts to his friends while on the road, which contains specimens even older than his sons, Bronny and Bryce.

LeBron had previously said on ESPN that he started drinking wine after he turned 30. According to Insider, LeBron drinks wine every day and he has the science to back his habit up. In 2021, LeBron said that he had heard wine is good for the heart and that’s why he drinks it every single day.

Patrick Beverley recounts what LeBron James’ wine collection tastes like

Speaking on “The Pat Bev Podcast with Rone”, Pat Bev delineated the exact feeling of drinking a human-size bottle of wine that LeBron offered him. According to Beverley, the wine tasted like juice but felt like a punch. He recounted that though the alcohol hits hard, it felt good drinking it. Beverley told his co-host:

“LeBron comes on plane 1995 bottle, 2002 vibe…this man pulled out like a human size Giuseppe bottle of wine, amazing. One glass-I am talking about it tastes like juice but it felt like we’re drinking, like punched in the face but it didn’t have the you getting punched vibe to it. It didn’t give you like, ‘oh I feel like I’m getting drunk’. No you just felt good as f*** but you were like drunk though.”

Beverley also revealed that once the four-time MVP opened a bottle and said it was older than Max Christie, the 20-year-old Laker player. “This bottle older than Max,” Beverley recalled James saying.

On a similar note, Pat Bev titled the clip of his description of LeBron’s wine collection, “Bro[LeBron James] has Wine older than Bronny.” Bronny was born in 2004, which makes him younger than a lot of wine bottles in his dad’s collection.

LeBron may be a wine connoisseur, but he is a tequila businessman

LeBron is a sucker for perfection and it is evident in his apparent wine expertise. He constantly flexes the wine bottles that he drinks on his social media. Most of these bottles are very expensive and decades old. Despite picking it up after he turned 30, the four-time NBA champion is a renowned oenophile. He is trusted by his peers to pick the best wine when they are outside partying. “When we go out, it’s, Bron, what wine we getting? You ask most of the guys on the team who orders the wine, we leave it to him to order,” said Dwyane Wade to ESPN.

Despite developing an undying love for wine, James decided to do business on tequila. He is a significant investor in the tequila brand Lobos 1707 by Diego Osorio. Last year, Lobos won the ‘Best Reposado Tequila’ award at the San Francisco World Spirits Competition, beating Michael Jordan’s Cincoro tequila. It’s not that whatever LeBron touches turns into gold, but he knows how to turn something into gold.