“Imma Watch My Language”: Paul George Reveals Tyrese Haliburton’s Father’s Rebuke Over Excessive Cursing

In today’s day of podcasts and shows, several former and even current players have come ahead to engage with their audience. Be it something related to the game or some off-the-court incident, everyone has an opinion. Los Angeles Clippers star forward Paul George has been one of the frontrunners here. Having some of the best guests and stories, this time PG-13 hops into a story with Tyrese Haliburton.

Los Angeles Clippers star’s Podcast P with Paul George is a hit among fans and even players. His latest episode had Indiana Pacers star guard Tyrese Haliburton as a virtual guest, hearing an incident about his father with Paul George.

George started narrating the story of how he met Tyrese Haliburton’s father during the Summer League. While talking to Haliburton’s father, George got checked for his language and constant use of cuss words.

PG-13 mentioned how after talking to the Indiana Pacers star’s father, his cussing has taken a toll. And since he was talking to Haliburton on the show, he was going to be more mindful of the profanities in his use of words.

“Imma watch my language this episode cause pops, he ripped one on me about cursing too much. Imma watch what I say this episode…He told me in Summer League and then I was mindful of it and then he came to me again. I think when we were out there and he was like, ‘Man, you’re doing better, you’re doing better. Not so many cuss words this time.’ So, I’m on the right path.”

To put things in perspective, Paul George is 33 years old and a father of two himself. But instead of making an issue with Haliburton’s father calling him out on how he wanted to express himself, George chose to respect him and took his advice seriously.

Despite being a star in the league, George realized the impact he had on kids growing up, seeing him as an inspiration to make it into the NBA. Moreover, with the number of cameras surrounding players in today’s day and age, it is easily safe to assume that Haliburton’s father gave him the right advice.

Tyrese Haliburton shared his father’s sideline stories

Tyrese Haliburton had once made an appearance on Podcast P with Paul George back in 2023 as well. While talking to PG and the other host, Haliburton mentioned how he’d ask his father to calm down on the sidelines.

Haliburton had to tell his father to play it cool on the sidelines when he would hug him, and kiss him on the cheek or the forehead on national television. During his high school days, Halburton’s father stopped coming to a couple of his games because his son would ask him to maintain his demeanor on the sidelines.

That is when the 6’5 guard understood where all that love and excitement came from. The Pacers star even said that he would react the same if he had a kid who made it into the NBA someday. And since then, Haliburton embraced his father’s overzealous nature whenever he would come to him play.