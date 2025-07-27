Kyrie Irving Snubs Brooklyn For Cleveland For ‘Favorite City’

Cleveland Cavaliers Kyrie Irving celebrates with the crowd in downtown Cleveland Cleveland Cavaliers Kyrie Irving celebrates with the crowd during a parade to celebrate winning the 2016 NBA Championship in downtown Cleveland, Ohio, | Credits- IMAGO / Photo News

Kyrie Irving’s Brooklyn Nets spell was rather unforgettable, with the big three involving him, James Harden, and Kevin Durant not quite working out. But before it all began, he was actually looking forward to moving to New York City and representing the Nets. He repeatedly described it as a homecoming. Six years on, however, he has admitted to placing another city above Brooklyn.

Irving was born in Melbourne, Australia, but grew up in New Jersey, very close to the Big Apple. He also supported the New Jersey Nets growing up. So, leaving the Boston Celtics to go “home” to Brooklyn was a huge moment for him. What would have added the cherry on top of the cake was a championship win. Alas, that didn’t happen, and Irving moved to Dallas in 2023.

In a recent episode of The TylilShow Live, Irving was asked what his favorite city was. While the host expected him to say Brooklyn, Kyrie instead chose to associate himself with the city where he created his best memories: Cleveland.

“You know it’s always gotta be the hometown I won a championship for, bro,” said Kyrie. Tylil looked confused and asked him again if he meant Brooklyn. That’s how certain he was about the 33-year-old’s love for NYC.

“No, I said Cleveland bro, when we won a championship,” Irving insisted. His career highlight was winning the 2016 NBA championship for the Cavaliers with LeBron James alongside him, and for most players, perhaps all, that would connect them to the city they repped forever.

That said, Dallas Mavericks fans might not be thrilled with Irving’s admission. After all, this is the fanbase he’s currently representing on the court, one that has shown him immense love and support, especially in light of his current ACL tear, which is likely to sideline him for most of the 2025–26 season.

Still, Mavs fans can take some solace in the fact that Irving once revealed he initially hoped to be drafted by Dallas, citing the organization’s care and culture as key reasons.sa

Dallas will be ahead of Brooklyn when Irving retires and recalls his playing days. Brooklyn may have been a “homecoming” moment for him, but he never truly felt wanted at the organization, as he revealed following his exit. “The Nets didn’t want me like that. They wanted KD, and that’s my vantage point. This is the information that I gathered after I left. Again, this is not about Brooklyn, it’s just about business,” Irving stated.

Not everything in the NBA is a fairytale. Kyrie’s story certainly had the potential to be one, but by putting his career first, he chose to set aside any emotional attachments and join Dallas. With Luka Doncic no longer part of the Mavericks, a healthy Kyrie will almost certainly be the face of the franchise. If he wins a title with them, will that put Dallas above Cleveland in his heart? Let’s ask him again in 10 years.