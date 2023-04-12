HomeSearch

“If I Feel Like Zion, I’d Be out There!”: Zion Williamson Explains Why He’s OUT From the Play-In Tournament

Raahib Singh
|Published 12/04/2023

Mar 30, 2023; Denver, Colorado, USA; New Orleans Pelicans forward Zion Williamson (C) talks with guard Jose Alvarado (L) and assistant coach Fred Vinson (R) in the second quarter against the Denver Nuggets at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports

The New Orleans Pelicans are set to host the Oklahoma City Thunder for the #9-#10 Play-In Matchup. After holding the 8th seed for the final week of the season, the Pelicans lost it to the Timberwolves in the final game of the season. Playing without Zion Williamson, the Pelicans lacked the firepower to keep up with the Wolves. This resulted in a 113-108 loss.

The Pelicans now have a long road to the Playoffs if they want to make it. First, they need to beat the Thunder and then take on the loser of the Lakers-Wolves matchup. Whoever wins the same will end up going ahead and taking on the Nuggets in the first round.

With all that’s happening, the Pelicans would’ve loved to have their star. However, Williamson has been ruled out for the Play-In Tournament.

Zion Williamson explains why he’s not back yet

Zion suffered a hamstring injury in the first week of January. He was supposed to return in three weeks but suffered a setback instead. This led to the Pelicans falling from the 2nd seed all the way to the 9th seed to end the season. Even though Zion is cleared for on-court activities, he’s ruled out for the Play-In tournament.

Talking to the press, Zion said,

“If I felt like Zion, I’d be out there.”

He was then asked about what all can he do on the court, to which Zion said,

Then Williamson responded to the trolls and said,

Can the Pelicans get it done without Zion?

This season, the Pelicans beat the Thunder 3-1 in the regular season series. Out of those four games, Zion only played in one. So, the Pelicans basically hold a 2-1 record on the Thunder without Williamson.

The battle tomorrow wouldn’t be easy, with the young Thunder trying to show the world what they can do. However, the Pelicans do have the firepower and the pedigree to get it done, even without Zion.

We’ll have to see how Brandon Ingram and CJ McCollum lead the team as the Thunder come to NOLA.

