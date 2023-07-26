After the Unfortunate Jet Ski Accident, Nyheim Hines’ Old “Get Hit & Never Play Again” Comment Has Resurfaced

Nyheim Hines, the dynamic and versatile running back of the Buffalo Bills, was poised for a standout season in the upcoming NFL campaign. However, fate had a different plan for the young athlete, as a recent jet ski accident has left him facing an uphill battle to recover from a knee injury.

Advertisement

Amidst the distressing news of Nyheim Hines’ knee injury and the uncertainty, it brings to his NFL career, past remarks from 2018 have resurfaced. In those comments, Hines candidly discussed the possibility of one hit during a game that could end it all, acknowledging the harsh reality of football’s physicality and the potential risks players face on the field. However, little did he know that a seemingly innocuous jet ski accident in the present would land him in a serious predicament.

Nyheim Hines’ Past Remarks Echo in the Wake of Recent Injury

As reported by IndyStar, in a candid interview back in 2018, Nyheim Hines, the star running back of the Buffalo Bills, spoke openly about the reality of sustaining a game-ending hit on the football field. He acknowledged the inherent risks and the possibility of one hit that could alter the course of his career, saying,

Advertisement

“Let’s be real, you could play the next game and get hit and never play again. That’s sad to think about, but you have to.”

Fast forward to the present, and Hines finds himself facing an injury that could indeed jeopardize his upcoming season. The running back’s unfortunate knee injury, sustained in a recent jet ski accident, has landed him in a situation where the very risk he had contemplated back then has become a daunting reality.

Back in 2018, when Hines made those remarks, he was likely envisioning the hard-hitting tackles he might face on the gridiron. Football is a brutal sport, and injuries are an inherent part of the game. However, the recent jet ski accident has underscored that unforeseen accidents can occur off the field as well and has potentially sidelined him for the rest of the season.

Nyheim Hines Sidelined: A Season-Ending Knee Injury in Jet Ski Mishap

Nyheim Hines, the promising star running back of the Buffalo Bills, is facing a heartbreaking setback as he sustained a season-ending knee injury in a recent jet ski accident. According to a report shared by Tom Pelissero of The NFL Network, the unfortunate incident occurred when Hines was sitting on a stationary jet ski and was unexpectedly struck by another water scooter.

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/TomPelissero/status/1683480142201384962?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Advertisement

As per a source from AP News, the severity of the injury necessitates surgical intervention, leaving the young athlete devastated and his team in a challenging position as they gear up for the upcoming season. The accident occurred as the Bills were reporting for training camp, adding to the unexpected nature of the ordeal.

With high expectations for the season, Nyheim Hines’ knee injury is a bitter blow for both the player and the team. Known for his agility, speed, and pass-catching abilities, Hines could have become an essential part of the Bills’ offensive strategy. His absence will undoubtedly be felt on the field, as the team will need to find alternative solutions to replace his significant contributions.