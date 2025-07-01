“If I’m Indiana Pacer Right Now, I’m Absolutely Disgusted”: NBA Insider Claims Tyrese Haliburton is Furious About Myles Turner Trade

You would think that after a team makes its second NBA Finals appearance in franchise history, they would retain their core. But not the Indiana Pacers! Instead, they have sent off their big man, Myles Turner, in free agency, and not just to any team, but a divisional rival in the Milwaukee Bucks.

Turner was the longest tenured player on the Pacers’ roster with 10 years in Indiana, having begun his career alongside Paul George. Shortly after, he grew in stature with Domantas Sabonis and Victor Oladipo and eventually, he became the player he is today in the company of Tyrese Haliburton and Pascal Siakam.

Despite a poor performance in the 2025 NBA Finals, Turner was imperative to the Pacers’ success. It seemed like a foregone conclusion that he would return to the team that gave him a chance.

But after all the years of being in trade rumors, Turner signed a four-year deal worth $107 million to leave on his own terms, according to ESPN’s Shams Charania.

It may be a controversial call, but NBA insider Brian Windhorst doesn’t just think it’s a bad one. He does, however, provide some insight on the morale of the rest of the Pacers’ squad and to nobody’s surprise, it’s anything but up.

“I can’t imagine how furious I would be if I were one of the Indiana Pacers’ core players or their fans right now,” Windhorst said on ESPN’s First Take. While Windhorst began on a calmer note, it didn’t take him long to raise the tempo.

“If I’m an Indiana Pacer right now, I’m absolutely disgusted, I am sick to my stomach. If I’m Tyrese Haliburton, I am breaking things right now,” Windhorst proclaimed.

In the past, some teams may have been okay with parting with a key member of their team because a replacement was already in place. Unfortunately, the Pacers don’t yet have that luxury.

Windhorst suggests the team may look into free agent DeAndre Ayton. After all, the Pacers offered Ayton an offer sheet in 2022 worth $133 million over four years.

The Phoenix Suns notably matched the offer, which dampened Indiana’s original plans. But with Turner’s back towards them, this might be the perfect time to snag him Ayton up, even if it is three years after they would have liked.

With Haliburton down to a torn Achilles and Turner moving away to play for the Bucks, the Pacers’ reign over the Eastern Conference may have ended even faster than it began.