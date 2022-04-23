“My daughter, Riley, threw the Nike and Adidas shoes across the room”: Steph Curry revealed how he landed on Under Armour as his final pick with the help of his two-year-old

Steph Curry asked his daughter, Riley Curry, for help on deciding on which brand to go with and she more than just made her choice clear.

Steph Curry didn’t exactly burst onto the scene like a LeBron James or a Kevin Durant when he was first drafted in 2009. Playing back-up to Monta Ellis for a couple years, Curry had to work his way up to being the superstar he is today. During his come-up, or at least 4 years of it, the sharpshooter wore Nikes.

He even wore Nikes during his historic 54 point outburst at Madison Square Garden in 2013, the them being the Nike Zoom Hyperfuses, to be more specific. Everything from Foot Locker commercials endorsing Nike to wearing their gear, all signs pointed to him signing with them when the time came.

Also read: “Draymond Green can’t play without Steph Curry or any superstars”: Warriors DPOY scores just 4 points and commits 5 turnovers in 4th consecutive loss without Curry

Unfortunately for them, Steph’s time with them would come to an end after that 2013 season. There were several competitors who wanted the rising star to sign with them such as Adidas Brand Black, and of course, Under Armour.

Steph Curry on how Riley Curry helped him pick Under Armour over the rest.

Nike botched their pitch for Steph Curry. Everything from pronouncing his name as ‘Steff-on’ to reusing a presentation they had displayed for Kevin Durant, they were clearly not the ones. A brand that was surprisingly in the fold was Brand Black who were involved with Jamal Crawford and so had a decent reputation.

Under Armour came in swinging from the get-go. They not only promised to make Curry the face of their brand but upped Nike’s $2.5 million offer to a solid $4 million.

Also read: “Steph Curry put in 51 million dollars into a home he barely lives in!”: The Golden State Warriors Star’s real estate investment is a crazy deal

The final test for Steph was asking his 2-year-old daughter at the time, Riley, on what he should do. “I was at my agent’s house and was kinda messing around; had a bag full of all the shoes I was weartesting. It was getting into that final hour like, ‘Whatchyu gonna do?’”

“I was messing around and so I said, ‘Riley come here,’ I had Nike, Adidas, Brand Black, Under Armor. I told her to go pick her favorite and hand it to daddy. But I know her dramatic self, even at 2, she did the process of elimination and she’d pick one up and throw it across the room. She did the first 3 and ran over and handed me the ‘Spawn’”. [at the 8:52 mark]

Fast-forward to present day and Steph’s contribution to UA is estimated to be around a whopping $14 billion. He’s even branched out into his own Curry Brand that is under the Under Armour umbrella, after releasing 7 signature shoes with the ‘SC’ logo.