“If LeBron James manages to win the scoring title over Stephen Curry, Bronse*uals will mention it every day”: NBA Twitter erupts as the Lakers star surpasses the GSW MVP in PPG

After his recent 32-point outburst against the Hawks, LeBron James is now the 2nd highest points per game leader, averaging 28.7 points.

Before the start of his 19th campaign, no one expected LeBron James to have quite the incredible season he has currently been having. At age 37-years-old, Bron seems to have defeated “father time” and is playing some of the best basketball of his career. Aging like fine wine, King James is leading the league with the most 30-point games (17) this season, so far.

With Anthony Davis sidelined with injuries, LBJ has been the primary facilitator as well as the first scoring option for the Lakers. Until now, the 4-time MVP has been having no problem in taking on the same responsibility.

After his latest 32-point outing against Trae Young and co., James played enough games to make him eligible to qualify among the league’s scoring leaders. And putting up a staggering 28.7 points per game, the future Hall-Of-Famer is now 2nd in points per games list, only behind Kevin Durant (29.9).

NBA Twitter reacts as LeBron James overtakes Stephen Curry, Trae Young, Giannis Antetokounmpo, and Trae Young in PPG

Trae Young just created franchise history by dropping his 17th straight 25-point game, Stephen Curry has been on a record-breaking rampage, Nikola Jokic is on track to finish this season with the best PER in NBA history. Despite all these facts, the “washed” 37-year-old has been leading them in PPG. NBA Twitter kept this in mind, as Bron was showered with love on social media.

Lebron basically averaging 29 ppg at 37. How tf is he scoring more at an older age? Fine wine. — Anthony (@MadBorneX) January 8, 2022

If Bron fuck around and win a scoring title over the “50/40/90, walking bucket, tween hesi splash, hooper hooper, most gifted scorer since Jordan” in YEAR 19 I will literally mention it every day until I die. 😂 https://t.co/3uWI9Urybf — clicquot suave (@blvckcement) January 8, 2022

That 6/6 in the finals shit just don’t matter anymore man. Bro had a prime that spread through 3 different generations of people. my oldest brother was 14 when he got drafted. He’s 32 now. I’m 20. Bron is averaging almost 30 at 37-38 years old. — khi (@khihavin) January 8, 2022

He finish top 4 in the west he gotta be MVP😩 — $hanJuan🤙🏾 (@TheWiseWoods) January 8, 2022

Apart from his 28.7 PPG, the King has been putting up 7.4 rebounds, and 6.6 assists. At this point, it genuinely is unbelievable what this man has been achieving almost two decades into his career. It truly is marvelous, and we should appreciate greatness while we can.