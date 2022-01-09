Basketball

“If LeBron James manages to win the scoring title over Stephen Curry, Bronse*uals will mention it every day”: NBA Twitter erupts as the Lakers star surpasses the GSW MVP in PPG

“If LeBron James manages to win the scoring title over Stephen Curry, Bronse*uals will mention it every day”: NBA Twitter erupts as the Lakers star surpasses the GSW MVP in PPG
Advait Jajodia

Being a two-time national level Basketball player, NBA surely had my attention from a very young age. At age 19 now, I aspire to share the knowledge I gained over 10 years with fellow basketball-lovers through my articles!

Previous Article
"It was not [an] easy decision"– Valtteri Bottas reveals why he chose Alfa Romeo over Williams after Mercedes exit
Next Article
"You need to…relax": When Daniel Ricciardo had to go through an ill-prepared interview on the Ellen Degeneres show
NBA Latest Post
LeBron James
“LeBron James tried to get Erik Spoelstra fired in Miami”: Heat co-owner reveals dark truth surrounding the King’s tenure in South Beach

We all know about LeBron James’ knack for turning into a GM on teams (LeGM…