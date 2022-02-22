“Why is Michael Jordan getting a little too handsy with Stephen Curry?!”: NBA Twitter explodes as the GOAT gets way too comfortable while hilariously massaging the GSW MVP during the ASG

During the NBA’s 75th Anniversary Team ceremony, Michael Jordan was peculiarly playing with Stephen Curry, gently petting the 2022 ASG MVP’s head.

The 2022 All-Star Weekend gave us several unforgettable moments – Cole Anthony’s free-throw line distraction, Scottie Barnes and Tyrese Maxey’s horrendous shooting contest performance, KAT’s incredible display to crown him the new 3PT Champ, the NBA’s 75th Anniversary Team’s ceremony, Team LeBron grabbing the nail-biting win, among numerous others.

One of the many highlight-worthy instances from the fun weekend was a funny interaction between Michael Jordan and Stephen Curry. During the anniversary team’s ceremony, MJ stood behind Steph and for some reason, gently petted Curry’s head twice. The GSW leader as well as Magic Johnson seemed to have been amused by His Airness’ eccentrics.

Here, have a look at the incident in the clip below.

NBA Twitter reacts as Michael Jordan hilariously pets Stephen Curry

As soon as the clip went viral on social media, NBA Twitter blew up with reactions.

he like this dude pic.twitter.com/fQoTyz9kaN — JDWill (@thejdwill824) February 21, 2022

MJ trying get Steph to leave Under Amor, His wife and the Warriors — ForbesRx (@ForbesRx) February 21, 2022

Gave him his powers to get to 50, respect — ham (@GoinHAM9HD) February 21, 2022

tryna soak up some of his 3pt shooting — ً (@NworaVibes) February 21, 2022

It actually seems like MJ transferred some of his powers to Curry. Moments after this incident with MJ, Steph proceeded to knock down 8 3-pointers in the next two periods of the exhibition game as he finished the night with 50 points.