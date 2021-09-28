“If NBA players get a bad reaction from the vaccine, they can’t play”: Bradley Beal poses a weak argument against getting the COVID-19 vaccine

Bradley Beal hypothesizes that if a player on an NBA team gets a bad reaction to the COVID-19 vaccine, they cannot play games.

Certain NBA players as of recent have come under fire for their stance on receiving the COVID-19 vaccine. Bradley Beal is only the latest in a short list of stars who have refused to get vaccinated against the virus that has put the world in a chokehold for the past 18 months.

Kyrie Irving recently came out and admitted to not wanting to get vaccinated against COVID19 and cited personal reasons for his decision. This placed him in ‘Health and Safety Protocols’, which led to him not being allowed to appear for the Brooklyn Nets’ media day yesterday, in person.

Along with Bradley Beal, Golden State Warriors’ star defender, Andrew Wiggins, let it be known that he would not be getting vaccinated either. Religious reasons are at play for the former Timberwolve when it comes to getting his vaccine.

Also read: “I don’t know what kind of watches Kobe Bryant gave, but I’ll beat that gift”: When Stephen Curry promised Draymond Green and the Warriors gifts upon winning his first MVP trophy

Bradley Beal poses a rather weak argument for why he won’t be getting the vaccine.

Bradley Beal recently claimed to have not been vaccinated against the Coronavirus. This is also what kept him out from this summer’s Olympics, as he would’ve potentially jeopardized the health of his fellow Team USA teammates.

When asked about his stance on the ordeal, Beal said, “Some people have bad reactions to the vaccine. Nobody likes to talk about that. What happens if one of our players gets the vaccine and they can’t play after that?”

NBA star Bradley Beal schooling the fake news media on the vaccine. The list of vaccine hesitant NBA players keeps growing. Respect for speaking out ✊🏽🇺🇸🇺🇸pic.twitter.com/yyQjsU2Am7 — Unfiltered☢Boss (@hrtablaze) September 28, 2021

Also read: “Baby, I knew you was gonna do that fake-a** crossover”: When Michael Jordan taught a young Walt Williams a lesson for being presumptuous

To most, this would be a reasonable query to have. However, what Bradley Beal does not realize is that every single vaccine has side effects. This can range from muscle soreness to a light fever as well. Most vaccines have a deactivated form of the organism that it is trying to combat and this is what leads to the mild side effects.

This will eventually lead to an internalized defense against that organism, if it were to ever enter out body in the future. As for extreme reactions to getting the vaccine; nobody’s stopping anyone from consulting a doctor before getting vaccinated.

If Bradley Beal is actually concerned about bad reactions to the vaccine, he should consult with his doctor to find out about any pre-existing conditions he may have that could flare up upon getting the shot.