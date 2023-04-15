"If Nikola Jokic Gets the Best Version of Karl-Anthony Towns...": Denver Nuggets Are In For Some Serious Trouble, Kendrick Perkins Exclaims

After what was a stellar victory against the Thunder in the play-in tournament, Karl-Anthony Towns and the Minnesota Timberwolves will now play against the 1st seeded Nuggets in the first round. Anybody that calls this an easy matchup for either team here is sleeping under the biggest rock of all time.

However, even with that being said, there is a clear favorite here, unsurprisingly, Nikola Jokic’s Nuggets. And simply because the Joker is an MVP candidate, there have been far too many fans saying that the farthest this series will go, is 5 games.

So, what did Kendrick Perkins do when he saw this? Of course, he was never going to take any of this sitting down. So instead, the man recently decided to say something about it on Twitter. And let’s just say, the fans couldn’t be more enraged by it.

Kendrick Perkins says Nikola Jokic will have a lot on his hands with Karl-Anthony Towns and Rudy Gobert

Nikola Jokic has been beyond impressive once again this season. In fact, he averaged a near-triple-double this season, with 24.5 points, 11.8 rebounds, and 9.8 assists. To make the deal even sweeter, he even shot 63.2% from the field, 38.3% from three, and 82.2% from the charity stripe.

On top of all that, the Nuggets as a franchise finished the regular season as the 8th-ranked defense in the entire league. That may not sound as flashy as the top 4 or so, but for all the criticism regarding their defense, it’s not a bad launching pad to elevate off in the postseason.

Perhaps the only point of concern here is that their offense dropped to 12th in the NBA, meaning that they may not have any massive weaknesses, but they don’t quite have any real strengths either.

Looking at all this Kendrick Perkins found what they were saying about the Wolves beyond disrespectful. So, he recently decided to tweet this out.

If Joker get the best version of KAT and Rudy it’s gonna be a long series!!! Carry the hell on… — Kendrick Perkins (@KendrickPerkins) April 15, 2023

If Joker (Nikola Jokic) get the best version of KAT (Karl-Anthony Towns) and Rudy (Gobert) it’s gonna be a long series!!! Carry the hell on…

Frankly, this shouldn’t be that much of a hot take. Sure, Kendrick Perkins often delivers opinions that leave fans more confused than a homeless man under house arrest. However, Gobert and Towns do seem to have learned how to play together.

Further, they do have the likes of Anthony Edwards, Kyle Anderson, and some other, really high-value role players to back them up. So, simply put, while they are nowhere close to being favorites to win this series, we do think it’d be a disservice to call this a foregone conclusion. Though, as we said earlier, the NBA community hardly agrees.

What did NBA Twitter have to say?

If you’ve been around NBA Twitter, you know that they are a fickle bunch, never ready to agree with each other on anything. However, on this one, everyone seems to agree with the very same thing. Here are just some of the reactions pertaining to what we mean.

I need Jokic to win this whole thing cause all these narratives about him are disgusting 🤦🏾‍♂️🤦🏾‍♂️🤦🏾‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/uaWJYb59cc — Joshua Andrew Smith (@jasmithactor) April 15, 2023

Y’all keep falling for the Wolves trap — kap (@hopefulmetsfan) April 15, 2023

Long? Nuggets win in 6 MAXIMUM. Neither Gobert nor KAT can contain Jokic — Josh (@APELLsauce) April 15, 2023

You just really hating on the nugs 😂😂😂😂. Now let me tell you this what if the wolves gets the best version of the whole nuggets team. You know what that team really is capable of if jokers supporting cast are all healthy — HULYO Dela Piedra (@julybuckets) April 15, 2023

In the end, all we’ll say is, everybody, is in for a bit of a shock here. Because the shortest we see this series going is at least 5 games. And that is if the Wolves play abysmally during almost every game.