“If the Detroit Pistons were bad then why did Michael Jordan and the Bulls sign Dennis Rodman”: Isiah Thomas exposes the hypocrisy of the Phil Jackson team

Detroit Pistons legend Isiah Thomas takes a dig at Michael Jordan and the Bulls for acquiring Dennis Rodman.

The tension between Isiah Thomas and Michael Jordan refuses to die down. The two Hall of Famers never shy away from taking shots at each other even decades after their retirement. According to Isiah, MJ’s docu-series The Last Dance showed the Pistons in a poor light.

The current generation only knows the Detroit team for their Bad Boys era and a team that physically harmed His Airness via Jordan Rules. Zeke and co stood like a roadblock in the way of the Bulls, prohibiting them from getting past the playoffs for three consecutive years.

However, the larger narrative continues to swing MJ’s way since he was a victim of the Bad Boy Pistons and didn’t have much help. In a recent podcast, Isiah tried to expose the hypocrisy of the Bulls, citing Dennis Rodman’s example.

The Pistons MVP called out the MJ and co for having double standards. Zeke felt if the Bulls found the Pistons bad, why did they acquire Rodman?

Isiah Thomas exposes the hypocrisy of the Bulls via Dennis Rodman.

Zeke played his entire career with the Pistons bringing them two championships and being the Finals MVP in one of them. Mostly remembered for his rivalry against the Bulls, Isiah established himself as a top 5 all-time point guard in NBA history.

Nonetheless, the two teams had a key component, which helped them win championships in Rodman. A defensive savant, The Worm was a crucial asset to both the teams in their respective title runs. The Pistons drafted Rodman as a second-round pick, where he played seven seasons.

At the time, The Worm laid the foundation of his career, winning back-to-back DPOY awards, two championships, and even has his jersey retired by the Pistons. Zeke believes the Pistons played a huge role in shaping the Rodman as a star player before he landed on the Bulls.

“Dennis Rodman was better than people think. When Dennis was with the Detroit Pistons, Dennis had to learn a lot of things about how to play. Now, Michael Jordan and the Chicago Bulls, they get Dennis Rodman. It was like, ‘Oh, the Detroit Pistons were bad’ but didn’t ya’ll go and get half our team.”

Isiah does make some valid points, as the Bulls may not have 3-peated again from 1996-98 without Rodman.