"If the Lakers don’t make the playoffs...": Shaquille O'Neal Lays Down Absurd Bet as Dillion Brooks Channels his Inner Stone Cold Steve Austin

Shaquille O’Neal, the Lakers legend is not one to ever shy away from anything too outrageous. His entire life and career have been founded on that principle. And as the Inside the NBA on TNT crew watched Dillion Brooks wear a ridiculous garb, O’Neal could not have been more furious.

In fact, Shaq was so stunned by that, he decided to put a bet. We think the absence of LeBron James from the Lakers’ starting lineup and his subsequent injury might have fueled that fire.

O’Neal didn’t like Dillon Brooks rolling up to face the Lakers in that manner. Now, remember that Brooks and the Lakers have a history. And with the open-breasted jacket/ gilet, does he mean to deploy a dangerous move like the “stone cold stunner” on the Lakers?

Whatever happens, Shaq wants to put a bet.

.@SHAQ: “If the Lakers don’t make the playoffs, I’ll wear that on the last show.” 🤣 The TNT crew reacts to Dillon Brooks’ arrival fit pic.twitter.com/jY1s3Ma57O — NBA on TNT (@NBAonTNT) March 1, 2023

Shaquille O’Neal is looking to put money into the Lakers making the playoffs

Currently, the mood in Los Angeles is not exactly good. With LeBron James out of action for more than a few weeks, it looks more than likely that they will miss the playoffs.

Anthony Davis will need to step up, however, there are also doubts about the same. Shaq, however, is unfazed.

So much so that he is willing to wear Dillon Brooks’ very outfit if the Lakers don’t make the playoffs this time around. That would be a sight to behold and of course, the TNT crew will put him to the sword.

Lakers vs Grizzlies on TNT

What is the marquee matchup that has the TNT crew on their feet? The Los Angeles Lakers take on the Memphis Grizzlies and without LeBron James, the Grizz will look to add more tallies in their wins column.

The new-look Lakers are still finding their rhythm but they currently look like the most feared team in the league. At the time of writing, the game is a close one with the Lakers trailing 41-42 and 2 minutes remaining in the second quarter.

