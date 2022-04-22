“Stephen Curry might be the most humble superstar there ever was”: Klay Thompson reveals how the GSW MVP’s unselfishness makes him great

One of the many qualities that make Stephen Curry an all-time great is his trait of being extremely unselfish.

Stephen Curry is undoubtedly one of the most impactful players of this generation. The Warriors’ MVP is the greatest shooter of all-time and can do things no one can even think of replicating.

The Baby-Faced Assassin is considered to be one of the greatest point guards of all time and looking at the records he holds, it is pretty understandable why he is regarded so. Curry has racked up a pretty solid resume since joining the league in 2009 – 8 All-Star appearances, 7 All-NBA selections, 2 MVPs, 2 scoring titles, and 3 championships.

One of the qualities that make Curry a loveable personality is his ability to be down to earth. And recently, teammate Klay Thompson explained how Steph being humble made him so great.

“Stephen Curry puts in so much work to get where he is. It’s a trickle-down effect that inspires all of us”: Klay Thompson

After GSW’s Game 3 win over the Nuggets, Thompson spoke about Curry being unselfish. In the postgame presser, Klay spoke highly of his Splash Brother:

“Steph is incredibly unselfish and he might be the most humble superstar there ever was. That’s what makes him so great… He puts in so much work to get to where he is. It’s a trickle-down effect that inspires all of us.”

"[Steph] might be the most humble superstar there ever was. That's what makes him so great"

A few days before, Steve Kerr had stated how SC30 was humble off the court but arrogant on the court. Calling it a great combination, Kerr said grabbing the Game 2 win:

“You don’t need to sell him on anything. He’s very unique. He’s incredibly humble and incredibly arrogant on the floor. Humble off the floor, arrogant on the floor. It’s a great combination.

“Anything that is going to help the team, he’s all for. We always collaborate. We talk about everything. It’s just very matter of fact with Steph. There’s never any ego that gets in the way.”