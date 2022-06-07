“If we saw Klay Thompson Youtube-ing Game 6 Klay, we’d make fun of him!”: Draymond Green teases Warriors teammate over his HILARIOUS comments on Game-6 Klay

Draymond Green and Klay Thompson along with Stephen Curry form the home-grown core around which the Warriors dynasty was built.

The Warriors have been the dynasty of the 2010s and find themselves extending their reign into 2022. Steph, Klay, and Green have formed the core in a rare instance of three draft picks coming out as all-stars and starring for the franchise that drafted them.

Part of their success has been the clutch performances associated with Klay Thompson. The incendiary shooting guard has the ability to go berserk when he heats up. And one instance where he has always torched opponents is in elimination games.

As of now, however, Klay is going through a shooting slump in the NBA Finals. Klay, in his first post-season post his ACL and Achilles injury rehab has been shooting at only a 30% clip.

Today when asked about what he might watch on YouTube to get himself over his slump, Klay responded cheekily that he would probably YouTube ‘Game 6 Klay’. A legend in itself, ‘Game 6 Klay’ is definitely an inspirational shooting figure.

However, long-time teammate Draymond Green wasn’t one to be amused.

How did Green respond to Klay’s comment on ‘Game 6 Klay’?

Green, in his press conference, was asked about Klay’s comments earlier in the day. Green responded by saying that he hadn’t seen Klay YouTube his own heroics.

“We’d probably make fun of him.” 😅@Money23Green on if he saw Klay YouTube videos of himself. pic.twitter.com/LlL8z9FgoU — NBA TV (@NBATV) June 7, 2022

And as one would expect from a long-term teammate, Green also promised that he would make fun of Klay if he actually catches Klay YouTube-ing himself.

In the alternative, Green would hope to ignite something in Klay that gets him over his shooting slump. Against the Celtics and their incessant defending, a hot-handed Klay could tip the scale for the Dubs.

With Game 3 on the road next, the Warriors would be hoping Klay finds his groove again. And if not, Game 6 isn’t far away for Klay to break some Celtics hearts.

