Paul George Looked Back at Potentially Teaming Up With Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson, and Draymond Green: “Warriors Were on Some Sh*t If They Did That!”

In a recent episode of the “Podcast P with Paul George,”, the idea of Paul George potentially teaming up with Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson, and Draymond Green on the Golden State Warriors was discussed. PG13 reflected on his 2010 NBA Draft, where he was selected 10th by the Indiana Pacers, noting that it could have been different, had the Warriors held the 6th pick. Golden State Warriors are widely recognized as one of the NBA’s most successful teams since the 2010s, and their success can be attributed to drafting Stephen Curry in 2009, Klay Thompson in 2011, Draymond Green and Harrison Barnes in 2012.

Advertisement

The trio of Curry, Klay, and Draymond stands out in today’s NBA landscape for their rare feat of staying with the same team since being drafted. They formed a remarkable dynasty, complemented by various role players. Curry and Klay, known as the “Splash Brothers,” dominated with their scoring prowess, while Draymond Green wreaked havoc on defense. Together, they led the Warriors to four NBA Championships.

Paul George on the possibility of being the 4th piece of the trio

During his podcast conversation with Draymond Green, Paul George delved into various NBA topics, including the NBA drafts. He explores the scenario of the Golden State Warriors potentially having a different squad of star players if they hadn’t used the No. 6 pick in the 2010 NBA Draft to select Ekpe Udoh, a defensive-minded player.

Advertisement

Instead, they could have opted for PG13, who ultimately became the No. 10 pick, landing with the Indiana Pacers. Paul George raises the possibility, reflecting on how this decision could have altered the course of NBA history.

“A shoutout to Ekpe Udoh, but he gets drafted sixth to the Warriors,” PG told Dray. “What could have been? Steph. Me, that year. The following year, Klay. The following year after that, you. It worked out, obviously, me going to Indiana. But if you think about it, damn. Warriors was on some sh*t if they did that.”

The awesome-foursome would have undoubtedly constituted an ideal combination, potentially paving the way for a dynasty in its own right. Nevertheless, Paul George experienced significant success during his tenure with the Indiana Pacers.

Under his leadership, the Pacers reached the Eastern Conference Finals in the 2012-13 and 2013-14 seasons. However, in both Finals, they faced formidable opponents in the form of the Miami Heat’s mighty trio—LeBron James, Dwyane Wade, and Chris Bosh—ultimately falling short.

Advertisement

As per Sources, the Warriors turned down a chance to sign Paul George

Amid a season marked by significant trade activity, Paul George actively sought a move to a championship-caliber team. The Indiana Pacers orchestrated a trade that sent him to the Oklahoma City Thunder, a team led by Russell Westbrook. Interestingly, reports of a potential trade scenario involving Paul George and Klay Thompson emerged.

However, the Golden State Warriors turned down this proposal, and subsequently, PG13 was traded to the Thunder in exchange for Victor Oladipo and Domantas Sabonis. This trade, if it materialized, had the potential to reshape the NBA landscape with a star-studded lineup featuring Steph Curry, Kevin Durant, and Paul George.