Amazed by Pacers Comeback, Shannon Sharpe Reveals One Factor That Helped Indiana Team Win “Unbelievable” Game 1

Game 1 between the Indiana Pacers and the New York Knicks was everything fans hoped for: a high-intensity physical battle packed with momentum swings. The Knicks looked to be in great control, especially in the second half. When the Knicks had a 14-point lead with only a couple of minutes to go, Shannon Sharpe was ready to call it a dub for Jalen Brunson and company.

When he came back to look at the score, the Pacers had cut it down to 123-121. Tyrese Haliburton hit the buzzer-beater to equalize and won the game 138-135 in overtime for his team. Although the result changed drastically, Sharpe remained committed to doing his job. On the new episode, he analyzed why the Knicks lost and called it an “unbelievable” game.

On the Nightcap podcast, the NFL legend revealed that he was prepared to record a new episode where he analyzed what went wrong for the Pacers. Instead, he had to eulogize the Knicks. Sharpe believes New York did most things right in Game 1. All five players from their starting lineup played well, with Brunson going off on a 43-point outburst. However, Brunson also ended up making mistakes that could’ve been the difference in Game 1.

The Pacers had seven turnovers in the entire game. In a high-intensity ECF game that went into overtime, it shows the kind of control the Pacers had over the ball and the emphasis they placed on avoiding live ball turnovers. The Knicks, on the other hand, committed 15 turnovers. Brunson had seven of those 15. “That was the difference in the ball game,” Sharpe said.

Sharpe also outlined the free-throw attempts made by both teams and how the Knicks failed to capitalize on the given opportunities. The Pacers went to the free throw line 28 times, making 21 of them. The Knicks had a gargantuan 40 free throw attempts, but could only convert 28 of them. Leaving 12 points on the line certainly didn’t help New York and could’ve made Indiana’s comeback come up short.

The NFL legend also criticized the Pacers’ resistance to Jalen Brunson and Karl-Anthony Towns defensively. Brunson and KAT scored nearly 80 points combined and while the Pacers might’ve gotten away with a win last night, they’ll need to limit those two if they want to survive more consistently.

Regardless of their shortcomings, the Pacers came together in the end and put on a terrific performance. They made the right plays in clutch time and walked away with a memorable win while on the road. After claiming home court advantage, the pressure is now on the Knicks to win one in Indiana, or else they’ll be sent home even after an impressive run in the Eastern Conference.