“Going to Miss My Guy”: Patrick Mahomes Emotionally Weighs In on Bears Hiring of Chiefs Executive

Rarely does one see Patrick Mahomes get emotional for someone who is not part of the coaching team or his roster. But such is the greatness of Ted Crews, who has forced Mahomes to put up a social media post after his move to the Chicago Bears. For those who don’t know, Ted Crews has served as the Executive Vice President of Communications for the Kansas City Chiefs for the last 12 years. He has been pivotal in handling all corporate and player PR for the franchise. Safe to say, he was the architect of the Dynasty’s social media imagery today.

Apart from his work in Kansas City, Crews has an inspiring story to the top. He started his career in the NFL with the Panthers as an intern in ‘98, as reported by NBC Sports. Within a couple of years, he was promoted to the role of media relations assistant. After working till 2004 for the club, he switched to the Falcons as football communications manager for three years. He had one final two-year stint with the Rams as senior director of communications before joining the defending champions.

Thus, the Chiefs and Patrick Mahomes are not only missing an able leader but also an inspiring human being. Mahomes realized this and tweeted, “Going to miss my guy! Chicago is getting a great one!”

The beauty of marketing and PR, if done well, ensures the team gets paid through sponsorships despite the on-field performances. Therefore, it’s safe to say that the Chiefs have huge shoes to fill with Crews’ absence. But as they say, one man’s loss is another man’s gain. In Mahomes’ words, Chicago has landed a gem.

What Role Will Ted Crews Play for the Chicago Bears?

Digital narrative building over the years has been a key metric to land sponsorships. The Bears already have a stronghold on sponsors, thanks to the city they represent. But the dismal on-field performances hamper their ability to capture new beneficiaries. Hence, having a strong social media presence and a top-brass communication handler solves this problem, or, at least, on the surface level.

This is where Ted Crews will slot in, as per the official press release by the Chicago Bears. He will reportedly collaborate closely with Kevin Warren, the franchise’s president and CEO.

“It meant everything to me, literally everything,” Ted Crews said of his new adventure. “It just affirmed to me what George and Kevin are about, and it is the same thing that I am about: plugging into people and how they are wired and what is important to them. Kevin knows how much my family means to me and that the decision [to join the Bears] would be a family decision. And so for George and Kevin to allow that to happen, it showed me a lot and meant a lot.”

The Bears’ branding has taken a hit off late due to their on-field performances. With Caleb Williams signing all but done, and the Bears making some important signings in D’Andre Swift, George Everett, and S. Kevin Byard in free agency, their performances on the field are expected to show a stark improvement from last season.

With the on-field problems sorted, Crews’ signing will also elevate the digital presence of the team, helping them recapture their space in the social media landscape of the NFL. The Bears are expected to have a bumper season ahead!