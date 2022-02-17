Basketball

“Mike D’Antoni would put y’all in the right places and I could be like Steve Nash 2.0”: Stephen Curry reveals the Knicks front office’s plans if they were able to draft the Warriors legend in 2009

"Mike D'Antoni would put y'all in the right places and I could be like Steve Nash 2.0": Stephen Curry reveals the Knicks front office's plans if they were able to draft the Warriors legend in 2009
Amulya Shekhar

Previous Article
"MICHAEL JORDAN, YOU DID NOT"JUST MAKE THAT!": When announcers couldn't stop screaming as Bulls legend made an absolutely insane highlight in 1991
Next Article
"I dream of becoming world champion this year"- Charles Leclerc thinks the 2022 season is a huge opportunity for him to fight for wins
NBA Latest Post
"Mike D'Antoni would put y'all in the right places and I could be like Steve Nash 2.0": Stephen Curry reveals the Knicks front office's plans if they were able to draft the Warriors legend in 2009
“Mike D’Antoni would put y’all in the right places and I could be like Steve Nash 2.0”: Stephen Curry reveals the Knicks front office’s plans if they were able to draft the Warriors legend in 2009

Stephen Curry has long since confirmed that he was lobbying to land in New York…