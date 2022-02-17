“Mike D’Antoni would put y’all in the right places and I could be like Steve Nash 2.0”: Stephen Curry reveals the Knicks front office’s plans if they were able to draft the Warriors legend in 2009

Stephen Curry has long since confirmed that he was lobbying to land in New York with the Knicks ahead of the 2009 NBA Draft.

When you look back at things from the perspective of a Knicks fan, the 2009 NBA Draft is one of the biggest what-ifs ever. There’s no doubt that pairing Stephen Curry with the rest of their roster at the time would’ve resulted in success before long.

However, as fate would have it, the Timberwolves passed on Steph with their 2 picks. And the Golden State Warriors were left with possibly the most dynamic player in college basketball this side of 2000.

Steph would soon go on to light up the world with his aimbot-like precision from 35 feet out. But Knicks fans have always rued missing the opportunity to draft Chef Curry, and it’s a story they’ll want to put on the backburner.

Stephen Curry reveals what the Knicks front office proposed to him ahead of the 2009 NBA Draft

The greatest shooter in basketball history was recently a guest on the Knuckleheads Podcast with Quentin Richardson and Darius Miles. Stephen Curry spoke at length about his life and basketball career in chronological, biographical fashion.

The Warriors legend was asked about the pre-draft shenanigans pulled by the Knicks back in 2009. Steph’s reply to this was quite candid, as he laid out what he would’ve done in Knicks colors playing under Mike D’Antoni:

“That draft process was wild. There was some new narrative every day, some guarantee on the draft board or some trade rumors. Like every day, it was something different.”

“But through that whole process, I talked to Mike D’Antoni who was the next coach to Tom. They had Gallinari who was there, and the whole conversation’s like ‘Oh you know Gallinari?’…David Lee was there.”

“That would be the vibe, like D’Antoni would put you all in the right positions and I could be like Steve Nash 2.0.”

