“I’ll kill you”: Despite a $250,000 Offer, Shaquille O’Neal Warned First Agent to Take His Stepfather’s Threats Seriously

Lakers legend and Hall of Famer Shaquille O’Neal penned his biography “Shaq Uncut: My Story” in 2011. The book speaks about his struggles before joining the NBA, his relationships with teammates and coaches, and his remarkable career. Giving an interesting dive into Shaq‘s personal life, the book is filled with real-life stories, quotes, and key events. One such quote that caught the attention of the readers was the interaction his stepfather had with his first agent Leonard Armato.

Describing the incident, the NBA legend talks about how it scared him when he was first approached by the agent with an offer of a whopping $250,000. Leonard was well-trusted by his then-college coach – Dale Brown, and upon his recommendation reached out to the O’Neal family. However, the response he got from Philip Harrison is not what he would have expected.

Shaq wrote: “Leonard came out to meet my family. He was a former college point guard and Coach Brown trusted him, but my father warned him, “If you mess with my son, I’ll kill you.” “He’s serious,” I told Leonard. “Don’t doubt it.””

Philip Harrison made Shaquille O’Neal a superstar

Shaq had a tumultuous childhood as his biological father was sentenced to prison for drug possession at a very young age. He was raised by Sergeant Phillip Harrison, a retired US army soldier, who would later go on to marry his mother. Phillip recognized his talents at a very early stage and promised to make him one of the most dominant big men in the game.

The NBA star has always been grateful for his presence in his life and has displayed the same in multiple speeches, interviews, and podcasts. When he got named to the NBA’s 75th Anniversary team, the legend remembered his deceased stepfather:

“I would like to thank Sgt. Phillip Arthur Harrison. He’s the guy who told me that one day, I would be here”

It is no surprise that with the relationship they both shared, his stepfather would be overtly protective of his son. He goes on to mention in the book, how the relationship would not change once he entered the league. It wasn’t in the nature of the Sergeant to work behind the curtains. “He didn’t know how” quips Shaq.

How Leonard became Shaq’s first agent?

Leonard Armato is a sports agent, entrepreneur, and founder of Management Plus Enterprises (MPE). He has worked with many famous sports personalities like Kareem Abdul Jabbar, Hakeem Olajuwon, and Shaquille O’Neal and is responsible for building iconic sports brands.

In the book, Shaq goes on to describe how Leonard approached him on the college campus, slipped him his card, and confidently stated – “If you sign with me, I’ll get you whatever you want. Let’s start with $250,000”. Unaware of his intentions, a young O’Neal was scared to bits. However, despite the astute warning from Shaq’s stepfather, Armato would go on to represent him.

The ‘Leonard and Shaq’ pairing which lasted from 1993 – 2000, saw a lot of success in the form of championships won with the Lakers and the inception of the ‘Shaq’ brand. Their separation was also described to be very amicable. One could argue that the stern warning delivered by his stepfather played a critical role in the success of the partnership.