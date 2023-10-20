“I’ll See Myself Out”: Stephen Curry Excuses Himself From ESPN’s ‘Ridiculous’ Comparison of WNBA Champions Celebration With Warriors’ Preseason Game

The Las Vegas Aces recently cemented their place in WNBA history, as they won the 2023 WNBA Championship. This victory saw them go back-t0-back, an incredible feat to say the least. Following their victory, the Aces, led by the likes of Chelsea Gray, Candace Parker, Kelsey Plum, and 2023 Finals MVP A’Ja Wilson, hit the iconic night-night celebration. A celebration that was popularized by none other than Golden State Warriors superstar Stephen Curry.

This prompted ESPN to make a comparison between Steph and the Aces, using a picture of the former hitting the celebration in a preseason game against the Sacramento Kings. This didn’t sit well with Curry, who responded to the post on Instagram. He reminded them that there is a difference between a preseason game and the Finals.

Stephen Curry ridicules ESPN for making a comparison between a WNBA Finals and an NBA preseason game

Recently, the Golden State Warriors took on the Sacramento Kings in a preseason game. It was an intense match that ended 116-115 in the Warriors’ favor. The victory was secured, thanks to a game-winning three hit by none other than Stephen Curry himself. And, in true Steph fashion, he hit his iconic night-night celebration after draining the bucket.

Around the same time, the Las Vegas Aces made history completing back-to-back championship victories. Following their win over the New York Liberty, the team also celebrated with the “night-night”. This led to ESPN making a comparison between the two games, almost as if they were of equal importance.

As expected, this did not sit well with Steph, who responded to a post on Instagram by ESPN. Reminding the company and its followers that there is a clear difference between the two games in terms of importance, Curry pretty much ridiculed ESPN for even suggesting otherwise.

“One was a preseason game, other was Back to Back champs handling biz….I’ll see myself out [laughing emoji]”

He certainly made his point with that comment, and kudos to him. The idea of comparing two completely different games that have two completely different things on the line is ludicrous.

Steph popularized the night-night celebration during the Dubs’ 2022 championship season

The night-night celebration was popularized during the Golden State Warriors’ 2022 championship season. At the start of the Playoffs, Stephen Curry was feeling himself, as the Dubs had made their return to the postseason for the first time in two years. As such, he had something to prove.

Elaborating further in an interview with the Boardroom, Steph explained that while he was facing off against the Denver Nuggets, Curry was having a conversation with himself throughout the series. A conversation that ended with him wanting to “put em to sleep”. And, when he was finally getting into the rhythm, the celebration came out naturally.

As everyone knows, the rest is history. After disposing of the Nuggets in five games, the Warriors rushed through the Western Conference and faced off against the Boston Celtics in the NBA Finals. Curry then proceeded to put them to sleep and thus the night-night celebration rose to new levels of infamy.