“NBA Wants Giannis Antetokounmpo Out Of Milwaukee”: Fans Revolt As Russell Westbrook Nearly Headlocks Bucks Star

The Sacramento Kings got a surprising 135-133 win over the Milwaukee Bucks on the road today, where the highlight was a scuffle that broke out between the two squads just after halftime. It stemmed from a Giannis Antetokounmpo drive to the basket, where Russell Westbrook seemed to, rather shockingly, bear hug the Greek Freak on the way to the rim.

The incident came just two minutes into the third quarter. Giannis dribbled the ball up court and was outnumbered two to one on the fastbreak. After disposing of Dennis Schroder with a sweet behind-the-back move, he took two large steps and initiated a drive to the rim. That’s when Westbrook, in an attempt to prevent the three-point play, grabbed the arm and neck of Antetokounmpo on his way to the cup.

Things escalated when Giannis attempted to rip his body away from Russ violently, but the Kings guard wouldn’t let go. Teammates and officials got in to break things up. However, walking away from it, Giannis was surprisingly not upset.

RUSSELL WESTBROOK TRIED TO TACKLE GIANNIS ANTETOKOUNMPO (h/t @NBA__Courtside)pic.twitter.com/LsvoMY7RNY — Fullcourtpass (@Fullcourtpass) November 1, 2025

Not only that, but after the play was reviewed, no technical or flagrant fouls were assessed to Westbrook. “How is that no T???” one wrote on X (formerly Twitter).

“Common foul, NBA wants Giannis out of Milwaukee so badly,” another professed.

Common foul, NBA wants Giannis out of Milwaukee so badly — Bobby Buckets (@Bobbypbuckets) November 1, 2025

This is a play that happens from time to time. Instead of a normal foul, players attempt to wrap a player up on the way to the basket to prevent a three-point play. However, this seemed a bit too excessive from Westbrook.

Less than a minute later in the game, Giannis and Westbrook had another interaction as well. Upon the former missing a wide-open jump shot, the latter screamed out, “Hell no!” But Giannis would quickly grab his own miss and put it back for an easy dunk. On the very next Kings’ possession, Russ airballed a three-point shot.

Westbrook yelled “HELL NO” on Giannis’ jumper… Then AIRBALLED a 3 on the next play pic.twitter.com/adJTU1KZQh — BrickCenter (@BrickCenter_) November 1, 2025

By the end of the game, though, Westbrook and the Kings had the last laugh. They got up big in the second half and never relinquished the lead. Russ finished with 12 points, 10 assists, and 5 rebounds off the bench, including 6 points in the fourth quarter. Giannis finished with 26 points, 8 assists, and 11 rebounds.

All in all, it was an interesting moment in an otherwise insignificant game. Westbrook and the Kings move to 2-4, while Giannis and the Bucks fall to 4-2. It seems like Eddie Johnson’s skepticism over Milwaukee’s hot start is already coming to fruition. But there’s still plenty of season left to see where things shake out.