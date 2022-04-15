“I’m definitely not going to coach the Lakers”: Celtics President, Brad Stevens, emphatically shuts down any link between him and LeBron James and company

Brad Stevens is adamant in him staying away from the Lakers coaching job, saying he isn’t going to be going to coach them at all.

The Los Angeles Lakers were slotted into the 2022 Western Conference Finals as a pick that most thought to be obvious before the season started. However, all hope fell through when LeBron James and company lost every single pre-season game prior to the start of the regular season.

Die-hard fans of the 17x ‘world’ champs were adamant in saying that their favorite team would turn it around. However, deep down, everybody knew that the 2021-22 Lakers weren’t going to work out. And they didn’t.

LeBron James averaged 30+ points this season but didn’t qualify for the scoring title. Other than that, there was not one positive that came out of this season for the purple and gold who were eliminated from play-in contention at the hands of the Phoenix Suns.

Also read: “When Russell Westbrook and Anthony Davis first played together, it didn’t look good”: Bill Oram reveals what Frank Vogel knew about the Lakers’ star

The Lakers were jumped in the standings by a San Antonio Spurs team who was trying to go for the lottery.

Now, with Frank Vogel fired following questionable rotations, Rob Pelinka and LeBron James are in pursuit of a new head coach and it seems as though they’ve already lost a man who was never a candidate in the first place.

Brad Stevens does not want to coach the Lakers.

Names like Quinn Synder were thrown around following the Lakers’ tumultuous season but it’s been reported that him along with several other HC candidates are getting less interested in the job as time goes on.

Also read: “When I see LaMelo Ball, I see nothing but Purple and Gold”: Jay Williams and Tim Legler speculate future of Hornets All-Star, discuss joining Lakers

Brad Stevens, the current President of Basketball Operations for the Boston Celtics and former head coach of the Celtics for 8 years, was recently asked if he would take the job if given the opportunity. Short story even shorter: absolutely not.

Brad Stevens was asked on @Toucherandrich if he’d have interest in coaching the Los Angeles Lakers: “I definitely would not leave the Celtics to go to the Lakers. Like, I’m definitely not doing that. I know that for a fact.” — Keith Smith (@KeithSmithNBA) April 14, 2022

In his 8 years, Brad has a 8-8 record in coaching against the Los Angeles Lakers and he isn’t trying to get more points up for the other side any time soon.

Besides, in contrast to the ‘LakeShow’, his Celtics just had a historically dominant defensive regular season and go into the Playoffs with homecourt advantage against the Brooklyn Nets. No one in their right mind would jump ship to go over to LA to try to fix the egregious amount of problems they have.