“I’m embarrassed for LeBron James”: Skip Bayless Thrashes The King’s Chase of KAJ’s Record as Lakers go 13th After Pelicans Loss

Another day, another LA Lakers loss. They are truly fulfilling the meaning of Los(s) in LA. Some credit to LeBron James for trying to take over a game in which they led by 11 at halftime and an 8-point lead around the end of the 3rd quarter. What can he do? The man has to get over Kareem Abdul-Jabbar as soon as possible.

Just 37 points away now, he might do it against the OKC Thunder on Tuesday. But at what cost? The Purple and Gold team is now 25-29 after a 131-126 loss against the Pelicans and following Thunder’s thrashing of the Rockets the same night, they are now the #13 best team in the league.

What an irony, The King is chasing the #1 scorer of the NBA and his team is struggling to keep themselves in the Play-in spot. And we all know a certain someone who is never going to let this slide.

Also read: “Not For Me!”: LeBron James’ Epic Reply To John Wall’s Claims Of Hitting A ‘Lucky Shot’ Against Wizards

Skip Bayless rips LeBron James yet again for his failure to close out a game

Maybe his obsession with LeBron James has passed even Kobe Bryant’s obsession with Michael Jordan, but Skip Bayless sometimes makes sense. Mostly when he is going after the 19x All-Star for his failure to close a game.

The 70-year-old did it again on Saturday as the Lakers lost an encounter in New Orleans which they would have put to bed if James let Anthony Davis do his thing.

I’m embarrassed for LeBron James that he’s about to pass Kareem for all-time greatest scorer while his team is 25-29 and 13th in the West – a team he’s hurting with bottom-of-the-league 3-point shooting … 1-7 tonight. This team should be so much better. But it has no closer. — Skip Bayless (@RealSkipBayless) February 5, 2023

Also read: “Bryce James is Loading!”: LeBron James Gets Hyped Over 15-Year-Old Son’s Eye-Popping Athleticism

True Lakers fans might never appreciate LeBron like Kobe Bryant or Magic Johnson

As much as he enjoys basketball, it’s clear that James cares about stats as much as winning, if not more. Kobe and Magic, the two of the greatest Lakers of all time, wanted to win championships more than anything.

They obviously won plenty of individual accolades doing that, but rings were what they cared for. Kobe did end up becoming the #3 scorer of all time by the end of his career taking over MJ but was chasing his 6 championships not KAJ’s not scoring spot.

Nothing would be different if James did it 20 games later, besides the Lakers’ W/L column, which could have had a few more wins. That would matter come the postseason.

Let’s see if LeBron taking over the scoring record brings them success or haunts them after three straight seasons of failure while having the league’s two top-10 players (forgetting the injuries to AD) of recent times.

Also read: “LeBron James is too big, strong, and fast for any era”: When a 2x Champ With the Warriors Chose Lakers Legend as His GOAT Over Michael Jordan