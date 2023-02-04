“Not For Me!”: LeBron James’ Epic Reply To John Wall’s Claims Of Hitting A ‘Lucky Shot’ Against Wizards

Superlatives run out when it comes to describing LeBron James. Now less than 150 points away from becoming immortal, James has an arsenal of tricks up his metaphorical sleeve to confuse his opponent. Not a tricky player by skillset, Bron is tricky to play against because of his ability to pull off the extraordinary.

Whether it’s a hair-raising dunk or a deep three from the logo, Bron has the gall to pull off a spectacular move and walks it off as if it’s something that he’s been practicing. Like Bruce Lee said, “Fear not a man who practices a thousand kicks once, but one who kicks a thousand times.”

Truth be told, LBJ is a man who’s practiced “a thousand kicks” a thousand times. One time that John Wall had to go up against him, he felt like he had pulled off a “one-in-a-million lucky shot,” as he called it.

That shot was the turnaround three; it hit the top bank with such a high arc, it almost felt like it was going out. He hit that against the Wizards, right when they were in the midst of an 18-home-game winning streak. Wall was shellshocked—Bron had done something so magnificent yet so effortless. There was no way he was going to believe it was practiced.

What John Wall doesn’t know is that the exact shot was recreated in a Lakers uniform

Bron became only the first player to have 100 30-point games for three franchises. He has led the Lakers to one championship in five years. He’s now officially played more games in purple and gold than he did in Miami. It’s hard to believe it, but he’s now qualified to be a Lakers legend.

Bron recreated what John Wall called a “lucky shot” as a Laker. The same location; a different court; and a different team. This time, he sank the shot against Toronto. When he said, “Maybe for someone else,” he meant that! Because come on, who’s doing a one-in-a-million shot twice?

And what’s even better, he hit the same shot on the other side of the court against the Celtics in 2018. It may not have been on the same side, but the same shot produced the same result. Not just a fluke, is it, John?

LeBron James is a walking wow machine, and people have taken him lightly

If this was anybody else but LeBron, fans, and players would be going nuts. However, because he is LBJ, the King himself, hatred beckons. Bron has been doing things that no one should be doing, such as normalizing a 30/8/7 statistic as if it were the baseline.

He’s not looking like he wants to stop either. Going toe-to-toe with players nearly a dozen years his junior, James can still outperform them on any given night. For a 38-year-old man, he plays like he’s only 30.

LeBron James, GOAT or not, deserves to be remembered. We are never going to see a player of his caliber play as long as he does. Sitting at the top of the points chart was always a Kareem thing, but there’s a new king in town.

LA-Bron, you are truly special—keep hitting those side-step-back threes all you want!

