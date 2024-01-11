“I’m From The Hood, Hood Golf”: Kevin Garnett Trash Talks Paul Pierce As Doc Rivers Hilariously Grows Tired Of Their Antics

Kevin Garnett and Paul Pierce have a very unconventional friendship, and are often even seen are often seen arguing with each other during their podcasts. The reason for this dysfunctional relationship could be, that both beings are very competitive and proud, something that doesn’t end at the NBA court but extends to other activities like golf as well. Recently, in the podcast – ‘KGCertified‘, Doc Rivers joined his old team members and talked about many things, including golf.

In a typical fashion, the two former Celtics players went at each other when the topic of golf surfaced. Both players vehemently claimed to be better than each other at the sport, while Rivers was left trying to manage them like a coach again. The discussion started as a fun conversation, but soon the competitive juices started to flow. While Pierce was adamant that he was better than Garnett, here is what Garnett had to say:

“Bro thinks he’s better than me. Bro you not better than me. You just ambidextrous. You just got your left hand. I am from the hood. Hood golf. I am Lord Golf. Ni**a woods.”

While Kevin Garnett was trying to make hilarious points about his golf game, Doc Rivers decided to go with Paul Pierce as the better player. Things started to get more ridiculous as the conversation continued Pierce talked about being locked in to play, and Garnett stated that Pierce should be locked up. This had Doc Rivers going, “See this is what I had to deal with.” This statement by Rivers must have hit home with all the Boston Celtics faithful out there.

It remains to be seen if the two players will ever hash out their competition on the golf course. However, one thing is evident both the legends are very passionate about the sports. Garnett once even did an interview with Jalen Rose where he talked about his golf bag essentials and was asked three things that are always present. He replied, “Tees, golf balls, and whatever you desire. Sh*t.” Garnett’s golf game may be questionable by people but his humor always seems on point.

The Boston Celtics’ relationship with golf

Golf has always played an important role in the Boston Celtics group as some of the most important decisions were made on the greens. In the same episode of the podcast, Doc Rivers admitted to having made the decision to trade for Kevin Garnett while golfing with Kevin McHale and Danny Ainge. Here is what Doc said,

“I didn’t think we can get him and we were golfing. Me and Kevin McHale and Danny were golfing. I am in the cart with Kevin and we are trying to figure out any way to get Kevin McHale to say yes. But then Kevin told me, he said ‘Doc, you know what I want? Whoever is the youngest best big man in the league. You know, that’s all I need. And, we can get that, we can just figure it out.’ I was like we were getting Kevin Garnett.”

The decision was a game-changer for the Celtics franchise as they went out to win a championship together. Apparently, there were other important moments for this Celtics team that happened on the golf course. We are all aware of the rivalry between Garnett, Pierce, and Ray Allen. When Doc Rivers was asked by TMZ reporters about the reason for the rivalry, he responded by saying it has something to do with golf. Of course, Rivers was making a joke as it is common knowledge by now that the real reason was Allen leaving the Celtics to join their rivals in Miami.