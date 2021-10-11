“I’m going to need LeBron James and Russell Westbrook with me to beat Stephen Curry!”: Anthony Davis delivers a major update on the Lakers’ big three ahead of their game against the Warriors

Lakers superstar Anthony Davis delivers a major update on the franchise’s big three during this NBA preseason

The Lakers so far have gone 0-4 in the preseason. Not the dream start most fans were expecting.

Yes, the preseason games don’t count for anything. But, is what we’ve seen so far something to be worried about? Most of NBA Twitter certainly thinks so.

At a time like this, when the spirits couldn’t honestly be lower for the Lakers fanbase, perhaps the team needs to do something huge to get the supporters riled up again. And it seems they are looking to do exactly that.

After their most recent loss to the Suns, Anthony Davis sat down during his post-game interviews. And during this time, he dropped some massive news on the franchise’s big three.

Let’s get into it.

Anthony Davis confirms Russell Westbrook and LeBron James will be on the court with him during their next preseason game

The Golden State Warriors have been on a roll during the preseason.

Jordan Poole has starred alongside Stephen Curry, leading the franchise to a 3-0 record so far. A perfect preseason is technically possible. However, it seems their chances of actually achieving it have just dropped dramatically.

Take a look at the tweet below.

Anthony Davis says him, LeBron and Russell Westbrook will all play together for the first time in Tuesday’s preseason game against Golden State. AD added that he’ll be playing the 5 with that group. — Dave McMenamin (@mcten) October 11, 2021

Yep. The Golden State Warriors will officially become the first team to clash with the Lakers’ big three.

Now, the team from the Bay area may go into this as the underdogs. However, with all their rising stars right now, as well as some impeccable team chemistry and ball movement, you’d have to be a fool to count them out completely.

Given what we saw in the play-in tournament last season, this could go down as the greatest preseason game of all time.

We won’t lie, our mouths are already watering.

