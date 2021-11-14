“I’m going to see Kevin Garnett tonight, he plays real good!”: Celtics legend narrates how his mother learned about his high school career as a junior on Jimmy Kimmel Live

It seems inconceivable that a talent like Kevin Garnett would have to hide his basketball skills from his mother, but that’s exactly what’s happened.

Kevin Garnett is, at worst, the 3rd-best power forward in NBA history. Many of his ardent fans and those who watched him play at his prime would call him the greatest.

For over a decade on end, Garnett and Tim Duncan would compete with each other for the GOAT title. The Big Fundamental’s championships give him the edge in many fans’ view, but as players, they were practically inseparable.

Kevin Garnett submitted one of the greatest, most well-rounded individual seasons of all time when he led the Minnesota Timberwolves to the Western Conference Finals in 2004 and won MVP with nearly 5 stocks per game to his name.

That was the one year when he was able to show his full repertoire of skills alongside a complementary roster. 10 years before that, however, Kevin Garnett was trying to hide his obsessions with hoops from his mother.

Also Read – LaMelo Ball’s scoring, atrocious team defense, and a budding winning streak!”: Hornets TSR Mailbag.

Kevin Garnett confirms the urban legend that his mom didn’t know about his hooping on Jimmy Kimmel Live

The Celtics and Timberwolves legend is the subject of a documentary scheduled to release today. Garnett was a guest on Jimmy Kimmel Live to promote this Showtime Basketball production, aptly titled ‘Anything is Possible’.

Among the stories told in this documentary is how Kevin Garnett was rather cavalierly hiding his HS basketball career from his mother. The South Carolina legend’s mother was working, at the time, as a beautician.

KG was exposed when one of his own classmates went to get her hair done by his mother. According to the 44-year-old, it was this classmate who told his mother about his talents:

“After years of working at the factories for 3M, she started running her business. She started doing hair in the neighborhood, and one of the girls who I go to school with came in and got her hair done.”

Also Read – “Michael Jordan on the bench supporting you gives you nerves”: Miles Bridges on the Charlotte Hornets owner’s presence in the Spectrum Arena.

“She was like ‘Yo, I wanna get my hair done. I’m going to see Kevin play tonight!’. My mom was shocked, but she said ‘You don’t know girl? Kevin’s good. You ain’t seen your son?'”

“And I’ll never forget I was in the layup line laying it up. It was a big night against a rival, and my mom walked in there with my little sister. I almost pooped on myself.”