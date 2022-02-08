“I’m gonna help fix this Kings culture”: Bleacher Report slyly roasts Sacramento Kings front office for trading Tyrese Haliburton 2 weeks after his promise to turn things around

Domantas Sabonis and Tyrese Haliburton are the 2 biggest headliners of a multi-player trade deal between Sacramento and Indiana.

There seems to be no end to the incompetence of the people running some of the most valuable sporting franchises in the world. The Sacramento Kings are a shining example of exactly what sort of meddling owner not to be stuck with.

Vivek Ranadive may have all the love, enterprise and good intentions in the world for the Kings. But the reality is that he’s failed miserably to install any sort of a winning mentality in such a cut-throat league.

At the end of the day, every organization tends to take after its leader. The Sacramento Kings have indisputably become a worse team ever since the Indian-born Ranadive took charge. And nothing signifies this change better than their most recent trade activity.

In a team with an extremely leaky defense but with a capable big man, Domantas Sabonis should ordinarily be surplus to requirements. Instead, he’ll probably share the floor with PJ Washington – another leaky tweener who’s mostly a shooter.

Also Read – “The rim is a quarter-inch too low”: When Kobe Bryant played precursor to Luka Doncic and got NBA authorities to readjust the rim and its height

NBA Twitter reacts to a video of Tyrese Haliburton vowing to turn things around with the Kings

What makes it even more mind-boggling than anything is the fact that Haliburton was indisputably the Kings’ biggest asset. The hope was there in many camps that they’d be able to package him in a deal for Ben Simmons.

However, that trade didn’t happen after Daryl Morey refused to budge on his asking price for Ben Simmons. Tyrese Haliburton may have felt a little more likely to finish the year out in Sacramento. His post-game presser after a loss illustrates as much.

“I refuse to let the culture of what the Kings have been in the past take over … I’m gonna help fix this.” Tyrese Haliburton two weeks ago (via @BrendenNunesNBA) pic.twitter.com/sAcZmdfSBn — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) February 8, 2022

Also Read – “I hope to stay effective in the NBA for 10 years”: Stephen Curry has humongously exceeded the expectations that the Warriors superstar set for himself as a rookie

When Kings fans find out they traded Tyrese Haliburton pic.twitter.com/Iz4bZ7TDdn — Josiah Johnson (@KingJosiah54) February 8, 2022

Tyrese Haliburton said “I am going to be here and I am going to help change the culture and history of this franchise” and the kings were like woah there I think that’s enough pal — Hanif Abdurraqib (@NifMuhammad) February 8, 2022

have the Kings seen Haliburton play? — Rob Perez (@WorldWideWob) February 8, 2022