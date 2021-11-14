“Thank Godness Alex Caruso is on the Eastern coast!”: Warriors’ Head Coach Steve Kerr praises the Bulls’ guard, talks about Jonathan Kuminga’s defense

Warriors’ Head Coach Steve Kerr jokes about Alex Caruso, praises him and Jonathan Kuminga on their defense

The Golden State Warriors finished their homestand on a high note. The Chicago Bulls were the last team on their eight-game homestand, and supposedly the toughest team they’d face in the early schedule. The Warriors took care of business at home and beat them 119-93.

Stephen Curry was magnificent, scoring 40 points on 9/17 shooting from 3s. The defensive intensity of the Bulls kept the Warriors contained in the first quarter. However, from the second quarter, it was the opposite. The Dubs put clamps on the Bulls, restricting them to just 33 points in the second and third quarters combined. After the game, Steve Kerr talked about the defense, the 3rd quarter burst, and Alex Caruso.

Steve Kerr thanks his stars Alex Caruso is on the other coast

During the last two or three years, Alex Caruso has made quite a name for himself for being an excellent defender. This season is no different. Alex Caruso, along with Gary Payton II of the Warriors, are both leading the NBA in steals, while coming off the bench.

Talking about Alex Caruso, Steve Kerr said,

Thankfully, now the Warriors won’t have to face Caruso four times like they have been doing when he was with the Lakers.

Continuing, Steve Kerr was asked to comment about Jonathan Kuminga‘s defense on DeMar DeRozan.

“Other than the first pump fake he bit on, he did a good job…. He stayed on him, didn’t bite on the fakes after the first one… All in all I think he did a really good job.”

The Warriors’ rookies are giving some nice minutes, and slowly are getting more roles as the season progresses. If they keep up their development, it won’t be much longer before they become permanent fixtures in the rotation.

As for the Warriors, they’d face Alex Caruso only once more this regular season, when they head to Chicago in January.