“I’m happy with the shot I had, but I can’t make every shot I take!”: Bulls’ DeMar DeRozan reacts to air-balling the game-winner against the Knicks

Chicago Bulls star DeMar DeRozan reacts as he misses the potential game-winner against the New York Knicks

This is likely a very difficult moment for the Bulls, and especially DeMar DeRozan.

Before this game, Chicago joined Golden State, and Utah as the only three teams to have gone perfect this season. However, the Knicks were always going to be tough competition. And we saw exactly that during these two teams’ recent matchup.

New York controlled this game throughout, and it never quite looked like they could lose, until the 5-minute mark of the 4th quarter. They even had a 13 point lead until that point.

Eventually, though the Bulls did string together some massive stops, and then hit some big shots to make it a one-point game. And then… well this happened.

DeMar DeRozan, for the win! pic.twitter.com/BWRGPoGSF1 — Rob Perez (@WorldWideWob) October 29, 2021

After the game, the player was questioned on the matter, to which he replied with an interesting inside look at how it all went down.

Let’s get into it, shall we?

Also Read: Warriors’ Stephen Curry is in disbelief as he hits a one-legged runner 3 over the Grizzlies

“Can’t make every shot”: DeMar DeRozan releases his official statement on his air-balled chance at a game-winner for the Chicago Bulls

Before we start on the statement, we want to address how the play went, and the criticism of some fans on Twitter about it all.

Many have said that DeRozan should have handed it off to LaVine for the final shot. And while that could have worked out better, the Knicks players were clearly expecting it. If Zach was given the ball, there is a good chance he would have been hounded far too much to make a good shot possible.

Yes, it didn’t work out very well, but in our opinion, it is was a worthy gamble to take. And clearly, the player in question agrees with us as well. Peep the tweet below.

DeMar DeRozan: “Just try to have a little misdirection. I’m happy with the look. I really didn’t expect to be that open. Kind of rushed it at the end. I’ll live with it. Sucks especially because the team fought so hard. I wanted to pull it off for them. But can’t make every shot” — K.C. Johnson (@KCJHoop) October 29, 2021

Now, to be clear here, he was open for about a second before he spurned that opportunity by putting in a pump fake at the wrong time. So, perhaps it was just better execution that was required.

Either way though, no player in the Chicago locker room should hang their head low. At the end of the day, they are still 4-1 and have played really well so far. And we doubt that kind of momentum can disappear easily.

Also Read: Sixers big man awes fans with his behind the back pass to Maxey in the 110-102 win over the Pistons