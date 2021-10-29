“Joel Embiid really channeled his inner Magic Johnson with that dime”: Sixers big man awes fans with his behind the back pass to Maxey in the 110-102 win over the Pistons

During the Sixer 110-102 win over the Detroit Pistons, Joel Embiid showcased his best Magic Johnson impersonation with a gorgeous behind-the-back pass to Tyrese Maxey.

On Thursday night, Joel Embiid and the Philadelphia 76ers hosted a winless Detroit Pistons team at the Wells Fargo Center. Philly, who were coming off a tough 112-99 loss against the Knicks, looked to be well in control of the matchup.

And after 4 lead changes and 6 ties, it was Doc Rivers’ boys who grabbed the 110-102 close win over Jerami Grant and co. It was an incredible night for 2nd-year player Saddiq Bey who had 19 points, 6 rebounds and 2 assists but was overshadowed by Joel Embiid’s 30-point night. Apart from going on a scoring rampage, JoJo also recorded 18 rebounds and 3 assists on 42/25/86.7 shooting splits.

The Cameroonian big man was absolutely sensational, putting on an entertaining show. He used each and every move in the book to get buckets, and even impressed fans with his Magic Johnson-like pass late in the 2nd quarter.

Fans left in awe after Joel Embiid dishes out a beautiful behind-the-back pass to Tyrese Maxey

In the dying minutes of the 1st half, Joel showcased his best Magic Johnson impression with an accurate behind-the-back pass to Tyrese Maxey. With the Sixers leading 45-43, Embiid first displayed his handles, crossing up Killian Hayes, went on to dish out a beautiful behind-the-back pass to Maxey. The 2nd-year Philly guard then finished the play knocking down the corner three-point shot.

The Sixers now have a decent 3-2 record to start this young season. And will play 3 games at the Wells Fargo Center before going on a 2-game road trip.

As for the Detroit Pistons, the team has yet to win a game, and are placed last with a 0-4 losing record. With this loss, the Pistons have now ended their 3-game road trip and will go back home and hope to grab their first win against the Magic on Saturday night.