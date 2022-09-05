“I’m Him, N***a!”: $110 million Clippers star goes off on a defender in a private game

The Los Angeles Clippers have had a dismaying and underwhelming past couple of years. The franchise, at long last, looks set for NBA glory.

Despite the acquisition of two-time NBA champion Kawhi Leonard, and seven-time NBA All-Star Paul George in 2019, the franchise has seen little to no success.

Their foremost triumph came in the shape of a Western Conference Semi-Finals defeat, at the hands of the Denver Nuggets, dating back three years.

The organization has since stepped up its pursuit of a championship. Recurring injuries to the team’s talisman, have rendered it impossible for the Clippers to have a consistent season.

As such, the franchise has added good depth and defense, in the form of Robert Covington and Norman Powell to their team. In addition, the front office has made another intriguing and rather debatable investment.

The summer of 2022, saw the LA Clippers add, five-time NBA ‘All-Star’ John Wall to their stacked roster. The point guard was bought out by the Houston Rockets, before signing a multi-year deal with the LA side.

The summer of 2022, saw the LA Clippers add, five-time NBA 'All-Star' John Wall to their stacked roster. The point guard was bought out by the Houston Rockets, before signing a multi-year deal with the LA side.

The 31-year-old Clippers guard dominated his defender in a pick-up game at a “Rico Hines Basketball” open run.

John Wall, in the summer of 2017, signed one of the most lucrative contracts in Wizards history. However, subsequent and consistent injuries meant, that Wall would have a substandard two seasons.

Following this, the point guard was traded to the Rockets. Wall’s tenure at Houston was unsuccessful, to say the least.

A disappointing season, which saw the franchise claim the title for the least number of wins in 2021, resulted in John Wall and the Rockets, mutually agreeing to sit out the entire 2021/2022 season.

With Houston focusing on a rebuild, Wall’s presence was no longer required, with Jalen Green and Kevin Porter Jr., being handed the keys to the reigns. John Wall was subsequently bought out in the 2022 offseason.

This past offseason has seen John sign a two-year contract with the Clippers, and it’s safe to say, spectators might be in for a surprise. Wall has looked healthy and back to his ‘All-Star’ self.

The American, in a pick-up run, displayed his varied arsenal, before finding the bucket from beyond the arc. Wall can be heard asserting his dominance over his opposition.

Wall’s return will be a significant boost for the Clippers, who, in their quest for a championship, are inclined to give someone of his caliber, an opportunity. Best believe John Wall will repay Steve Balmer’s faith in him.

The addition of the former Wizards star in LA will make for some serious viewing. The Clippers, are a sneaky contender for the NBA championship this year.

Do you think the Clippers have what it takes to finally capture an NBA title?

