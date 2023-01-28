“I’m Never F**king Complimenting You Again!”: Michael Jordan Was Infuriated at His Bulls Teammate for Hilarious Incident

The docu-series ‘The Last Dance’ introduced a new generation of basketball fans to Michael Jordan. His Airness and his competitive spirit are front and center of what many consider is perhaps the best basketball documentary of all time.

Jordan and The Chicago Bulls won 6 titles during Michael’s reign. What many may not know is that the two-three peats happened with very different squads.

The era of building superteams had not yet arrived and players rarely ever demanded trades to contend. Scouting, team building, and building a culture were the prime focus for many franchises. Homegrown talent and player development were big.

Black Jesus, fully knowing the value of practice and building a winning mentality, often played mind games with his teammates. One such instance happened during a crucial regular season game against the Utah Jazz.

Read Also: Michael Jordan and Deloris Jordan Once Saved Millions of Lives in Kenya Through One Simple Process

The Story of Michael Jordan and Luc Longley

The 98 season was a rocky one for the Bulls. All-Star forward and Jordan’s partner in crime Scottie Pippen was out for the first 35 games of the season due to an ankle injury.

His Airness wanted to send the Utah Jazz a message as the Jazz posed a threat to the Bulls. Jordan wanted to make it a point to beat them early on in the season.

As plays for the game were drawn, Luc Longley was called upon by Coach Phil Jackson to cover the boards and handle the paint. The first half was great, and Luc dominated.

The same couldn’t be said about the rest of the game. Luc had twelve points, four blocks, and four rebounds in the first quarter and ended the game with the same stat line.

This event seemingly taught Jordan an important lesson about delayed gratification. In his own words, Michael said the following.

” We needed to win this one. We needed to send a message early on. At the end of the first, Luc had twelve points, four blocks and four rebounds. After the first quarter, I went up to Luc and said that’s how you play man. If you continue to play like this we dominate. But at the end of the game, he had twelve points, four blocks and four rebounds. I told Luc that’s the last time I am complimenting you during a game“.

The Bulls would go on to win the Championship during their ’98 run. Centre Luc Longley would play a pivotal role during the playoffs and finals. Luc would later on go on to give Jordan his flowers and clarify his feelings towards Jordan stating ” He may have been an asshole, but he won, and he wanted us to win with him, and we did“.