“I’m playing with joy”: Derrick Rose reveals how his Knicks tenure is going and how he’s regained his mojo on and off the court in New York under coach Thibs

Derrick Rose reveals that playing in New York under coach Tom Thibodeau has brought joy back to his basketball life.

In the post-game interview, Derrik Rose was asked about how he mentality and physically feeling about himself in this current role in the team. To which he replied ” I am playing with joy”

Rose added “I have been through a lot. I’m in a great place. I’m on a very talented team.” The NBA veteran said “I don’t have to score. it’s not every night to score 30 pts. I don’t have a burden on me like that. ”

How well is Derrick Rose doing with the New York Knicks?

Derrick Rose is in his 14th year in the NBA. He is averaging 12.7 pts from the bench so far in this season for the New York Knicks. In his game against Milwaukee Bucks, he contributed 28 pts, 8 rebs, and 4 assists for the win.

Derrick Rose has transformed himself into a quality bench player for the Knicks. But he was once the MVP of the league in 2011. His injuries robbed him of his athletic abilities which were a crucial part of his game.

He was known for his ankle-breakers in the years on the Chicago Bulls. But after the ACL knee injury and later a torn meniscus, Rose’s budding prime was tragically shortened.

After that, he went to the playoff only once with the Bulls in 2014 where he lost to Lebron James’ Cleveland Cavaliers in the Eastern Conference semi-finals. But now the fans are very happy to see him contribute to a rejuvenated New York Knicks team.

Derrick Rose was a major contributor coming from the bench last year, helping the Knicks finish 4th in the Eastern Conference. He was placed 3rd in the Sixth Man of the year race.

When asked by the interviewer about what’s the difference between happiness and joy for him, he replied “I feel like happiness is temporary. And joyfulness is everlasting”