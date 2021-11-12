“I’m ready to take my fight with Myles Turner off the court!”: Rudy Gobert reacts to his incredibly controversial moment with the Pacers star

While Indiana Pacers took care of business against Utah Jazz Thursday night, a fight broke out between Rudy Gobert and Myles Turner during the game.

The Utah Jazz are currently sitting at the third spot in the western conference. They hosted Indiana Pacers last night and were defeated 111-100. Indiana had a disappointing start to the season but they are slowly moving up the ladder in the eastern conference. They had the toughest schedule compared to any other team so far and things can only get better from here.

The highlight of the game, however, was the tussle between the centers of both teams. After Myles Turner committed a hard foul against Rudy Gobert, the latter tackled him and the altercation ultimately led to 4 ejections.

A similar incident took place a few days ago between reigning MVP Nikola Jokic and Markieff Morris which resulted in a one-game suspension and $50,000 fine respectively. Although NBA is yet to announce their punishments, a one-game suspension for involved players is a possibility.

Rudy Gobert is leading the NBA in defensive rebounds whereas Myles Turner is the blocks leader so far. Both players are invaluable to their teams and their absence will have a huge impact on their next matchup.

Rudy Gobert’s boxing coach witnessed his fight with Myles Turner

The tussle between Myles Turner and Rudy Gobert broke out with 4:01 remaining in the fourth quarter. Indiana Pacers already had a double-digit lead and Jazz players were clearly frustrated. Gobert took to the floor after a hard foul by Turner and pulled the Pacers center down along with him. As soon as they got on their feet, Gobert tackled Turner and before anyone could land punches security staff got involved.

While Rudy walked away Donovan Mitchell and Joe Ingles got involved and Myles Turner had to be forcibly pushed away. These 4 players were then ejected and Indiana had the last laugh with double digit victory.

In the post-match interview, Gobert told the media that funnily enough, his boxing coach was attending the game. He had an interesting take on fights that happen on-court.

“People need to stop acting like they are going to fight on the basketball court when they know security will be there to break it up. It’s cool for the cameras, but people need to stop acting like they are about that life”. He went on to say that he restrained himself from hitting Turner because he did not feel threatened. ” If someone wants to fight, I’m easy to reach. We can take it off the court and deal with it as men”.

At the end of the day, retaliation to an unjustified foul affects the retaliating player and his team. Gobert, despite an impulsive reaction initially, quietly moved away. NBA might impose fines on the involved players and leave it at that without any suspension.

