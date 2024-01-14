“I’m Shaquille O’Neal and I Love China”: 7ft 1″ NBA Legend Left His Peers in the Dust by Capitalizing on the Lucrative Asian Market with Li Ning

In addition to being one of the most dominant forces on the basketball court, Shaquille O’Neal was ahead of the curve as a businessman. He paved the way for NBA stars to land lucrative deals with Asian companies after signing with the Chinese Sportswear brand Li Ning in 2006. While O’Neal’s peers hoped to sign with Nike, Adidas, and Reebok, the 7’1″ giant took his talents East and signed a five-year deal with the brand.

O’Neal learned about the Asian market’s potential from then NBA commissioner, David Stern. Stern had worked tirelessly to turn the league into a global sensation. The then-Miami Heat superstar recognized and capitalized on the NBA’s popularity in China. When Shaq visited Beijing for a commercial event, he went on stage and said:

“Hello, I’m Shaquille O’Neal and I love China.”

The company even chose O’Neal as their brand ambassador because of his popularity in the country. Shaq’s 2011 memoir ‘Shaq Uncut‘ explained the scenario:

“Olympic gymnastics legend Li Ning, for whom the apparel company was named, chose O’Neal as his spokesman after studying data from a poll that showed Shaq was not only one of the most recognizable stars in China but also boasted one of the highest favorability ratings.”

After Shaq set the trend with his shoe deal with Li Ning, other NBA stars followed his lead. Golden State Warriors superstar Klay Thompson signed a five-year contract with Chinese shoe brand Anta in 2015. In 2017, he signed a 10-year extension with the brand, ensuring that he plays till the rest of his career in them. Last summer, Anta landed another superstar. Dallas Mavericks guard Kyrie Irving signed a deal with the brand after exiting Nike. Charlotte Hornets star Gordon Hayward has also been an Anta athlete since 2018.

Li Ning also has two current NBA stars in its arsenal. Miami Heat superstar Jimmy Butler and New Orleans Pelicans‘ veteran guard CJ McCollum are ambassadors of the brand that Shaq once sported. Los Angeles Lakers‘ young star Austin Reaves has also taken his talents East and signed a deal with Rigorer.

O’Neal’s move to Li Ning opened the door for NBA stars to land signature shoe deals with Chinese brands.

When Shaquille O’Neal defended the NBA’s deal with China

In 2019, the Chinese government suspended the NBA’s broadcast in the country after then-Houston Rockets general manager Daryl Morey tweeted a photo supporting pro-democracy protests in Hong Kong. Chinese sponsors pulled out of their deals and the NBA reportedly lost $400 million due to Morey’s tweet.

In 2022, the NBA mended its relationship with the Chinese government and the league’s broadcast resumed in the country. After the resumption, Shaquille O’Neal was asked in an interview with CNBC whether the NBA should have renewed its relationship with China. He said:

“I know in China, they really love basketball. And I also know for a fact that, despite what’s going on in the world, there’s two things that will always calm people down — sports and music.”

O’Neal has a larger-than-life and goofy personality but is wise regarding business. He understands China’s importance as a business destination for the NBA and everyone associated with it. He and the NBA have built a strong rapport with that country over the years.