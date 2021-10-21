“I’m starting to shake with anticipation, I’m so excited.”: Milwaukee Bucks President on the championship ring design

The first ring in 50 years is always special, the ring design needed to be special too.

Opening night saw a lot of news coverage out in California, but the Milwaukee Bucks had the better night. A ring ceremony with an amazing championship ring, and a win to beat their potential conference rival. This championship meant a lot to the Bucks Franchise and you could see that.

A 50 year wait meant the celebration of the achievement had to be special, and Jason of Beverly Hills (JoBH) made sure time was put in to make it extra special. Championship rings are usually very impractical – display pieces mostly, but this one is different. The ring can be split and the face can be worn as a pendant at the push of a button.

The Championship ring has Easter eggs. And there are plenty!

The 360 diamonds on the ring’s top represent the number of victories since the current ownership group took over.

The 16 emerald-shaped diamonds on one side represent the number of playoff wins, while the 16 on the other side to represent the franchise’s total of division titles.

The 4.14 karat of emeralds represent the 414 area code of Milwaukee.

The 50 round stones on the “inner bezel” represent 50 years since the team’s last championship

Part of the ring’s design along the sides is meant to mimic the portion of Fiserv Forum facing the plaza that became the initial home base of the “Deer District.”

Two trophies on the inside shank represent the franchise’s two titles.

The Larry O’Brien trophy on the face of the ring includes yellow gold at 65.3% purity — mirroring the season’s winning percentage (including playoffs).

The approximate three karats of stone on the shank represent the franchise’s three conference crowns.

The approximate 0.53 karats on the “World Champions” wording on the ring represents the total number of years the Bucks have been in existence.

QR code inside the ring taking you to a video of the best playoff moments

Via: Milwaukee Journal Sentinel

It is very clear that the makers of this ring took the time to research, and they understood the assignment. An incredible piece of Jewelry that now could be worn in two ways. The Bucks president Peter Feignin had this to say: “It is a surreal process”. The President also promised the staff their own version of the ring, once it is ready. Talk about inclusivity!

