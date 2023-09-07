“I’m The Good Brother And He’s The Bad Brother”: Michael Jordan, 15 Years Before ‘Big Bro-ing’ Charles Barkley, Commended Him For His Crass Nature

Charles Barkley and Michael Jordan, two legendary names in the NBA during the 90s, were well known not only for their on-court antiques but also for the bond they shared. Born only three days apart, Barkley and MJ were drafted together in 1984. The Phoenix Suns and Chicago Bulls legends grew close mostly because of the hobbies they shared, like golf and gambling. In 1990, Jordan even went on to call Barkley his brother and continued to think the same as 15 years later, he referred to himself as his ‘big brother.’

The spark of their friendship was apparent on Oprah Winfrey’s talk show. Speaking on their brotherly relationship, Barkley hilariously said that despite Jordan being only three days older than him, the former says that he was his older brother, to which he objects. Moreover, Barkley perfectly put their personalities into perspective and said that while the six-time NBA champion was wiser, he likes to gamble on his chances in life.

Michael Jordan once said he liked Charles Barkley because the latter spoke his mind

Sam Smith, in his Book “The Jordan Rules” touched upon the MJ-Barkley friendship. Smith penned down MJ’s words about Barkley’s character that Jordan liked the most. The five-time MVP said that he liked the fact that The Mound of Rebound says what is on his mind. MJ also said that he is always laughing whenever he is with Barkley. Smith wrote Jordan’s words in the book;

“Charles says what’s on his mind. I like him because it’s like I’m the good brother and he’s the bad brother. He says a lot of good things the good brother wants to say, but doesn’t. And I like that. I know I’m always laughing when we’re together.”

Apparently, a trait that he got from his grandmother, Barkley always had the habit of speaking his mind. It’s a character that has gotten him fined several times, but that is his truth, and Chuck wouldn’t trade anything to sell that. When Barkley asked to be traded from the Philadelphia 76ers, his agent told him to follow his plan that could lend him several millions of dollars. However, Barkley said he doesn’t need millions of dollars and would rather stay true to his character.

Barkley’s criticism of executive Jordan destroyed their friendship

Who would have thought that nature, which Jordan liked the most in Barkley would become the cause of their fallout? In 2012, when MJ was the executive of Charlotte Hornets (then known as Charlotte Bobcats), Sir Charles criticized His Airness for doing a bad job in his position. His criticism of MJ on television didn’t sit well with the latter.

Recalling MJ’s reaction on the “All The Smoke” podcast, Barkley said, “He went ballistic. And he called me, and that’s the last thing I heard was ‘motherf***er, f**k you! You supposed to be my boy.‘”

The two have not spoken since then, and just like that, their friendship came to an end. Chuck also added that Jordan was his best friend, and he still loves him like a brother and misses him. However, he also said that being an analyst, he must do his job without bias.