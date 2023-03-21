“Imagine Being Able to DM Anyone”: Shaquille O’Neal Mocks Current NBA Players With 5 Reasons, Featuring Jalen Rose

NBA players today benefit from a lot of things previous NBA players didn’t enjoy. Just take a look at Ja Morant’s gun controversy, and how he only really received a little slap on the wrist. Under Adam Silver, this may have only been a 5 game ban, however, under David Stern, the suspension could’ve lasted a whole season, maybe worse.

However, that is a top for another day. After all, Jalen Rose didn’t talk about the controversy during his little jealousy rant. What he did talk about was 5 other amusing details, that fans today can often forget. And it appears Shaquille O’Neal has found himself agreeing with every little word he said.

What did Jalen Rose say?

Shaquille O’Neal has been quite the active man on Instagram off-late. So, it only makes sense that he found this little post on the platform.

You see, Jalen Rose recently decided to air out his thoughts for ‘Complex Sports’. And frankly, the points he made were beyond interesting, something you can check out in the Instagram post below.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Complex Sports (@complexsports)

It’s hard to disagree with this list. After all, NBA players do indeed enjoy these little luxuries today. Especially when it comes to the marijuana front. Players such as Kevin Durant even get on camera for their podcasts, openly indulging on camera. And it’s hard not to feel a certain way about it if you weren’t allowed to do it.

However, how did Shaquille O’Neal put this forward to his audience? Did he have any words for the whole ordeal?

Shaquille O’Neal reposts Jalen Rose’s words

Shaquille O’Neal often adds his own little piece when he agrees with someone. That’s just the kind of person he is. If you don’t understand him, he will reiterate himself a billion times before you do. However, on this occasion, it appears that the man didn’t feel the need to do so.

@SHAQ can’t help but agree with Jalen Rose’s ‘5 reasons former NBA players are jealous of current players’ pic.twitter.com/2OHQ1jqOOI — Tonoy Sengupta (@TonoySengupta) March 21, 2023

Perhaps there truly is nothing more he’d like to add here. Or, he may have something to say, but the point is just too controversial to be aired out. At the end of the day, this is Shaquille O’Neal. It’s near-impossible what the man is thinking at any point in time.