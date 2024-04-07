“Imagine the Humiliation”: Skip Bayless Warns Cam Newton About the Repercussions of Losing

Skip Bayless and Cam Newton are next up on the list of unusual beef in the world of sports. While Bayless’ blunt and outspoken nature is well known, nobody had this face-off on their 2024 bingo card. The media veteran and the former NFL star have actually exchanged a few shots and are now preparing for the final war. On the recent episode of The Skip Bayless Show, the 72-year-old challenged Newton.

The Skip Bayless-Cam Newton feud is rapidly escalating and what started off as a challenge for a three-point contest, quickly turned into coming for each other’s jobs. Newton responded to Bayless’ challenge by saying that he would easily beat him but will only agree to the challenge if he accepted his terms. With their conditions in place, the three-point contest is heating up now. Bayless also uploaded a clip of him shooting threes on his social media but that somehow failed to impress the former NFL star.

Newton found a flaw in that clip, and he responded to Bayless by saying, “No crowd. No distractions. No pressure. Edited video. All this equals…not impressed.” Bayless took his comment to his heart and clapped back at Newton on his show.

He said, “Cam, if you don’t believe me, you’re more than welcome to come and try me with the whole sports world watching. Would I choke? Maybe…then again Cam, speaking of pressure, imagine the humiliation, imagine the ridicule if you…lost to some old white guy more than twice your age.”

It seems like Newton is taking this challenge lightly, but Bayless is very serious about the showdown. Their feud started after Bayless’ criticism about Anthony Edwards block over Aaron Nesmith. After that, Newton fired shots at the media veteran on his podcast by saying, “Since it’s so easy, you do it. Let me tell you something, fu*k the block, hit your head on the orange. If you can’t do that ‘Ssshhutt Up!’ and keep your irrelevant comments to yourself.”

Fast forward a week and we’re in this situation where it looks like the two might actually go for a shootout on the court. But there are certain rules and conditions in their respective proposal for the main event.

While Bayless is focusing on just showing his athleticism at the age of 72, Newton has his eyes set on his job. Other than dethroning him in the studio, his second condition is that when he beats Bayless, he will, “never, ever, ever, talk about another athlete or give a take on something you couldn’t do.” Even though it might not look like a fair fight because of the age difference, if Bayless is ready to battle it out, nobody can say anything to shut down this challenge.