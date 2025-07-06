Aries Spears Disappointed by Michael Jordan’s NBA on NBC Role, Claims Bulls Legend Could Score 15 Points in Today’s NBA

February 20, 2022; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; NBA great Michael Jordan is honored for being selected to the NBA 75th Anniversary Team during halftime in the 2022 NBA All-Star Game at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-Imagn Images

A big draw for the NBA in the 2025-2026 season will be the reemergence of Michael Jordan. His Airness will be joining the NBA on NBC crew as a special analyst, marking the six-time champion’s return to the sport for the first time in decades. Many fans are excited and anxiously anticipating MJ’s return. Aries Spears is not one of those people.

The popular comedian spoke on this topic during his recent interview with VladTV, where he expressed how much of a Jordan lover he is. That said, he truly doesn’t know why so many are making such a big deal about the basketball legend coming in as an analyst.

“I’m a Michael Jordan whore. But the fact that people are making a big deal that he’s coming to NBC. He’s not playing. If he’s not suiting up who gives a sh**?” asked Spears while laughing. It is kind of a good point, but the nostalgia of just seeing MJ is certainly going to be enough to get people to tune into the game.

That’s still not enough for Spears, though, who would support 62-year-old Jordan returning as a player. “I’m such a Jordan fan. He could play with a team right now and I’m supporting him. He’s good for at least 15 points,” he said. Honestly, he’s not wrong. MJ would probably get at least 10 free-throw attempts, and could possibly sink one or two mid-range shots if the right situation presented itself.

When the conversation circles back around to Jordan being an analyst for NBC, Spears recalled what made him fall in love with the Hall of Famer’s personality from the famed Bulls documentary, The Last Dance.

“One of the things I loved about the Last Dance, was it showed you the Michael we always wondered if he ever truly existed. Michael is always image-conscious. The brand. But to see him in the Last Dance when he would say to Scott Burrell ‘Make that play you fat-headed mother f***er. It’s like yo, Mike’s a real *****,” he joked

“Unless I can see some of that personality, which we know we won’t, because it’s too corporate. It’s too family. But if he can bring that to the commentating section I’m all in. But he’s not going to be that guy that we saw in Last Dance,” Spears added. “So again, unless he’s suiting up, I don’t see what the big deal is.”

Regardless of Spears’ lack of attraction to Michael, the analyst, it’s still pretty clear why the GOAT is coming back. NBC probably gave him a blank check to make even a few appearances, and considering how much the network just dished out for the NBA’s media rights, they need all the extra eyes they can get.

Still, Spears will forever hold onto the chance that he might get a chance to cut it up with the real MJ. “I would give anything to be at a card table with him. No cameras, brown liquor, and a cigar. Because that’s the real MJ,” he stated.

He says that now. But once Michael has taken him for about $25,000 at the card table and starts mocking him for being a Knicks fan, Spears might think differently. Or he’ll happily dish over that money and forever remember when His Airness destroyed him.