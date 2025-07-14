Ime Udoka Denies Kevin Durant’s Claims Of Locking Him Up: “Nothing To Do With A 6’5 Guy”

Kevin Durant has built a reputation as one of the most unguardable players in the NBA. At 6-foot-11 with guard-like handles, it’s easy to see why KD is so feared across the league. But according to his own words, or tweets rather, one man managed to disrupt his shot-making rhythm: his new head coach, Ime Udoka.

In a surprisingly civil exchange on his X account, Durant responded to a fan who was rewatching an old matchup and claimed that Udoka had been “locking him up.” KD replied, saying it felt like a wrestling match. He then explained how he managed to get his game off even against the toughest defenders.

His solution? Keep playing at his own pace. Sure, he’d take a few hits, but by sticking to his style, the referees could clearly see the contact. That wouldn’t happen if he adjusted to the defender’s rhythm.

“Great question. Play at a slower pace and get lower in an athletic stance, don’t think too much bout the physicality. the refs can see their aggression a lil better if I play at my pace,” he wrote.

This exchange between the two-time NBA champ and the fan has come to the forefront again because Udoka recently addressed these comments during a Summer League game. When the announcers asked him to comment on his defense against Durant — especially regarding his tweets — Ime joked and said, “I’ve never locked up Kevin Durant. If he misses a shot, it probably has nothing to do with a 6-5 guy trying to contest him.”

He also praised Durant’s competitive spirit and work ethic, adding that he wants that mentality to rub off on the players on his Rockets roster. Udoka led the Rockets to 52 wins and the second seed last season, but their campaign was cut short after a first-round loss to the Warriors. With KD and a few other smart offseason additions, Rockets fans will be hoping for a much deeper run this time around.

Even as a Sun, Durant was full of praise for Udoka

Udoka being full of praise for KD makes sense. He’s excited to get another chance to coach the Hall of Famer after their time together in Brooklyn.

While speaking to Vanessa Richardson, Udoka could barely contain his excitement. He called Durant one of the “best scorers that we’ve had in this game for a long time,” and praised his leadership, work ethic, and ability to elevate any team he joins.

As for Durant, after a matchup between the Rockets and Suns in February, he praised Udoka’s success with H-Town. Having worked with him before, Durant pointed to that experience as proof that Udoka was always destined for big things. “He doesn’t sugar coat a damn thing. I always figured he’d have success,” Durant said.

For both of them now, nothing short of a championship can be considered enough. Durant, now 36, has been trying to win a ring without the Golden State Warriors, but so far, neither Brooklyn nor Phoenix has been able to help him get there. Maybe Houston will give him that fairytale ending.