“Luka Doncic could be better at racking up triple-doubles than LeBron James!”: Numbers reveal just how incredible the Mavericks star has been in his career

Luka Doncic is already inching closer to LeBron James and James Harden on the All-Time triple-doubles list with a long career ahead of him

Dallas Mavericks star Luka Doncic, in just his fourth year in the NBA, ranks 5th in the all-time triple-doubles list among active players. With a massive victory over San Antonio Spurs Friday night, Luka Magic recorded the 18th 30-point triple-double of his career.

Dirk Nowitzki passed the torch to Luka and it’s an understatement to say that he lived up to it. He led the Dallas Mavericks to playoffs twice, however, faced a first-round exit due to lack of help. He is inching closer to several NBA greats on the playoff triple-doubles list as well.

Luka Doncic is averaging 27 points, 8.4 rebounds, and 7.7 assists as a 4th-year player who is yet to hit his prime.

How far up the ladder can Luka Doncic move before the end of his career?

Although he has a long way to come close to the triple-double king Russell Westbrook, Luka Doncic will certainly cross James Harden and LeBron James at some point in his career. He is averaging about 12 a season and ruling out unexpected season-ending injuries, he will log close to 160 triple-doubles over a span of 15 seasons.

To put into perspective how insane this achievement is, he already has a third of what LeBron James amassed in 18 years. He can finish top 4 on the all-time list and the only player who is capable of threatening that position is Nikola Jokic.

The Joker occupies the 8th spot on the all-time triple-double list and has a long career ahead of him. The reigning MVP has 59 of them so far in the regular season and 6 in the playoffs.

Luka Doncic is not that far behind on the playoff all-time list either. He is only one behind James Harden, however, LeBron James is far up the ladder. While the top spot on the regular-season list is highly unlikely, it will be interesting to see if he overtakes the King and Magic Johnson in the playoffs triple-doubles by the end of his career unless the Joker beats him to it.

