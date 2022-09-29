What is BTS Rapper Suga’s Height? 6’2″ Stephen Curry Towers Over Korean Sensation

Korean Boy Band BTS’ rapper Suga hung out with the Golden State Warriors players and shared a tweet with Stephen Curry’s jersey.

Stephen Curry is one of the most globally acclaimed basketball players. His stardom has grown to the level where he is a legitimate global celebrity.

Along with the rise of the greatest shooter ever, the Golden State Warriors too have become a household name. They have, in the last ten years. garnered a huge international fan following.

Where only the Bulls, Lakers, and Celtics held the international market for much of history, GSW’s rise is welcoming.

But the credit for Dubs’ new-found fame goes to the Splash Brothers. Klay Thompson and Stephen Curry have immortalized the Warriors’ brand of basketball.

They are exceptional shooters and are, in a way, responsible for the dawn of the three-point era. However, what truly separates Golden State from the rest was their ball rotation and space creation.

The hustle shown by the San Francisco franchise in the last 8 years has led to four successful championship campaigns,

Undeniably the strongest dynasty of the last decade, GSW is loved and followed around the world. Their rise in popularity especially in Asia has brought them an even more extensive fan base.

To cater to those fans, the Warriors will be playing two games in Tokyo this pre-season. Their opponent will be Bradley Beal-led Washington Wizards.

As proof of their popularity, Korean sensation Suga arrived in Tokyo to attend the games. He also met with Stephen Curry and other stars.

Stephen Curry towers over the BTS superstar Suga

Stephen Curry, in an NBA context, is a short player. He is very often one of the shortest on the court. But in real life, when he isn’t surrounded by giants, you come to realize that Curry is not short at all.

He is an impressive 6’2. On the other hand, Suga is just 5’9″. Though that’s not short either but Steph simply dwarfs the music phenom. He is effectively 5 inches taller than the rapper. That’s almost half a foot. You can see the difference in their size in the video below:

The two talked for a while. Curry also gave the BTS star a signed jersey. BTS shared the picture on Twitter.

Love the jersey SUGA!! See you soon ✈️ https://t.co/aZW0NXm2S9 — Stephen Curry (@StephenCurry30) September 27, 2022

The 5’9″ rapper also met Klay Thompson, Andre Iguodala, and Draymond Green.

