“Every Sport Tries to Get Into the Olympics… It Is Such a Big Thing” Usain Bolt Unveils His True Feelings on Winning an Olympic Gold Medal

Usain Bolt is a household name not just amongst the track and field enthusiasts. He won the title of the fastest human on Earth, and after eight Olympic golds across his career, moved on to other ventures. Recently, the International Cricket Council declared him as the ambassador for their upcoming T20 Men’s Open, and Bolt had a lot to talk about.

Recalling his long-time association with the sport, Bolt spoke about cricket’s standing on a global stage and the prospects of new sports making it to the Olympics in an interview. Since talks of cricket being included in the next installment of the championship, Bolt’s role as an ambassador is a significant step forward.

Making it to the Olympics was already an honor for athletes across the globe participating in various sports. But for them to win a gold medal and represent their country on the podium makes the occasion more special.

Recalling NBA players who made up the ‘Redeem Team’ in 2008, Bolt talked about the feeling of winning gold against all odds. While the athletes might be well-established in their own championships, winning at the Olympics was an achievement of its own.

“The way they talk about winning a golf medal, to show you they’ve won. They’ve won NBA titles, they have their rings. But…they’re like, ‘no we went to the Olympics’.”

Similarly, he admitted to understanding the sentiment of any sport making it to the Olympics and sending their top athletes on board. Having won multiple golds himself, the rush and satisfaction of making sure every drop of sweat was worth it hit differently.

“For me, that’s how big getting a good medal is. Every sport tries to get into the Olympics because it’s such a big thing and it’s such a great feeling to be on a podium and win a gold medal.”

While there’s still time for cricket to make it up there, it doesn’t deter Bolt from taking a swing or two at his beloved sport. Staying true to his Jamaican roots, the sprinter had been a long-time aspiring bowler before he finally got to shine.

Usain Bolt showed off his bowling prowess in 2009

Bolt’s friendship with various cricketers, particularly fellow Caribbean Chris Gayle, runs way back. The two in fact often share a fun camaraderie, joking and competing against each other on the field. The battle got a bit too real once when Gayle invited the sprinter for a match and offered him a chance to get him out.

In 2009, Gayle organized a charity match and called his friend over to participate and play against him. Being a bowling enthusiast, Bolt quickly knew what he wanted to do and began his multiple attempts at trying to get his friend’s wicket. In the end, to Gayle’s surprise, Bolt achieved his goal and outed him with a bouncer ball.