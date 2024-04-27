Fans Slam Nearly $3000 Price Tag for Cheapest Seat at Conor McGregor vs. Michael Chandler UFC 303 Event- “Russian Link Bratha”

While fight fans are ecstatic to see ‘The Notorious’ return to the octagon, they will have to bear a hefty price to catch the action in person. The cheapest seat at UFC 303, featuring a 5-round welterweight bout between Conor McGregor and Michael Chandler, is priced at an eye-watering $2500. Naturally, the UFC’s rapacity has got the fandom up in arms with many slamming the organization for its inconsiderate ways.

If you are a little short on money then there’s more bad news on the way. The service charge for each pass is $481 which bumps up the ticket price close to $3000 and this is the price of the cheapest non-resale ticket for the event. Reflecting on this, one fan wrote,

“That’s why I stream that sh*t FOR FREE.”

Another ardent fan shared his most trusted way to catch the action,

“Russian link bratha.”

On the other hand, another netizen drew a sharp comparison, stating the obvious as he took a sly dig at UFC for the service charge.

“481$ service fee on top of your ticket? UFC is worse then F’n Air B&B with the fees.”

Reflecting on the expense, a fan commented,

“The only reason I’ve given up on going to a UFC event. Just too pricy man.”

For another MMA fan, seeing the return of McGregor was not worth the service charge and the hefty tag overall, he commented,

“That service fee is not worth watching someone that been out of the octagon that long.”

While the price might be a little too much on the higher side, fans will also get to see former Light Heavyweight king Jamahal Hill take on Muay Thai specialist Khalil Rountree in the co-main event.

UFC 303: The main card and the side cards

All in all, the Vegas card will have six bouts with McGregor vs Chandler as the main event. While the hype around the former double champ’s return is otherworldly, Hill who is just coming off of a first-round defeat against LW champ, Alex Pereira will get a chance to bounce back against the #8 ranked Khalil Rountree.

Besides these, UFC Hall of Famer Cub Swanson will take on Andre Fili in a featherweight bout. Subsequently, hard hitter and Dana White’s Contender Series contract winner Joe Pyfer is scheduled to square off against the Canadian Marc-André Barriault at middleweight.

On the women’s section, #3 ranked bantamweight contender Mayra Bueno Silva will take on the #7 ranked Macy Chiasson in a high-stakes bout. Also, Michelle Waterson-Gomez who is the #14 ranked strawweight is set to lock horns with the #15 ranked competitor in the division, Gillian Robertson.