Impressed By Shohei Ohtani’s $40,000,000 Paycheck, Kevin Durant Highlights the $35,000,000 Gap in MLB Endorsements

In the realm of sports, there are athletes whose extraordinary talents transcend the boundaries of their respective games, capturing the attention and admiration of fans worldwide. Two such superstars are Kevin Durant, renowned for his basketball prowess, and Shohei Ohtani, the electrifying two-way sensation in Major League Baseball (MLB). Recently, Durant’s response to a news article shedding light on Ohtani’s massive $40,000,000 endorsement earnings highlighted the staggering gap of $35,000,000 in MLB endorsements, according to Boardroom.

Shohei Ohtani’s talent, which encompasses both pitching and hitting, is nothing short of extraordinary. His versatility and exceptional performance have established him as a once-in-a-generation talent in baseball. Kevin Durant, a player who also possesses a unique skill set and has achieved great heights in his sport, can readily relate to Ohtani’s remarkable journey. It is worth noting that Durant has expressed his admiration for Ohtani’s prowess on multiple occasions, recognizing the special quality that sets him apart.

The Significant Gap in MLB Endorsements Revealed, Kevin Durant Reacts

Recently, a Facebook post by Boardroom shed light on the vast difference in endorsement earnings between Shohei Ohtani and the player who holds the second-highest endorsement income in MLB. According to the post, on Ohtani’s 29th birthday, it was revealed that Mike Trout, the second-highest endorsed player, earns a total of $5 million per year—a staggering $35 million less than Ohtani’s $40 million endorsement income.

In response to this revelation, Kevin Durant offered a succinct yet significant reply: “different.”

Check out a screenshot of Durant’s response below:

This concise response implies that Durant recognizes the substantial endorsement advantage Ohtani possesses. It is worth noting that Durant has been impressed by Ohtani’s achievements and impact before.

Ohtani’s Record-Breaking NFT Sale and Durant’s Acclaim

Not limited to his accomplishments on the baseball field, Shohei Ohtani has made waves in the realm of non-fungible tokens (NFTs). Candy Marketplace, the official home for MLB-licensed NFT collectibles, recently witnessed a groundbreaking moment as they sold a one-of-a-kind Legendary Shohei Ohtani Icon for an astounding $100,000. Basically, this shattered the six-figure price barrier for MLB NFTs, cementing Ohtani’s global appeal and the overwhelming fascination surrounding him.

Check out a screenshot of Durant calling him the GOAT below:

In response to this remarkable achievement, Kevin Durant bestowed upon Ohtani the title of “the true GOAT” in the world of NFTs. This acknowledgment further underscores Durant’s admiration for Ohtani’s record-breaking success.